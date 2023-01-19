NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 19

The Thursday betting card in the NBA is highlighted by an NBA Finals rematch between the Warriors and Celtics back in Boston. Let’s look at some betting angles on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The last time the Warriors walked off the floor at TD Garden in Boston they were being crowned champions. On Thursday, we get another highly anticipated NBA Finals rematch, following a 16-point win for the Warriors in their first matchup of the season last month in San Francisco. The Dubs were priced as underdogs in that Saturday night primetime game, but the product on the floor was like watching a rerun of the last three games back in June, all of which were won by Golden State.

The Celtics will obviously be up for this game. Jaylen Brown said they had the first meeting “circled.” However, they were a little too hyped for that game, and fell into their old ways. I’ll back Boston to make a statement this time around for a couple of reasons.

Home court is going to matter in this game. The Warriors are just 5-17 on the road this season, including 6-17 ATS. Those five wins came against Washington, San Antonio, Toronto, Minnesota and Houston, so none really stand out as a marquee win (the Raptors would be the most impressive). The Dubs are just 1-10 as a road dog this season, and 3-8 ATS in those games. This is different than last year’s team, which was still able to grind on the road — 22-19 in the regular season and 5-5 in the playoffs.

The Celtics are 17-5 at home this season (13-9 ATS), but as short home favorites is where Boston has thrived. The Celtics have been favored by six or less at home just four times this season, and are a perfect 4-0 ATS in those contests (they did beat the Clippers by six points in a game that opened -6 but closed -6.5). Expect to get the best out of the Celtics in this one, and the Warriors to continue to struggle on the road.

The Warriors were reminded of their success last season this week during their stop in Washington, visiting the White House the day after defeating the Wizards. But I’m here to remind you that their defense on the road has been just as atrocious as their record.

The Warriors rank 28th in first half points allowed on the road this season, just under 64 points per. The Celtics are the NBA’s best offense, which is also true in the first half of games. Both teams have been “over teams” in this spot, with game totals going 15-7 to the over in Boston, and the Warriors a ridiculous 17-4-1 to the over on the road. Expect good pace and scoring from the Celts early.

