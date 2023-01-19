How to bet the Joel Embiid/Damian Lillard NBA Superstar Super Boost Thursday on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost promo for Thursday’s NBA slate.

Get Joel Embiid and Damian Lillard 65+ combined points, boosted from -140 to +120! The terms are as follows:

76ers vs. Trail Blazers on 01/19 at 10:00 p.m. EST

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Joel Embiid & Damian Lillard to score 65+ combined points (under ‘DK Specials’)

Boosted Odds: +120

You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires on 1/19 at 10:00 PM ET

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

Game Preview

Set to meet for the first time this season, the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers will face off at Moda Center on Thursday night. The Trail Blazers have won seven of their last eight games against the 76ers in Portland, including a 118-111 victory during last season’s two-game series between these clubs, which went with home court. Damian Lillard was a major factor in Portland’s win, scoring 39 points. More recently, Portland fell 122-113 to Denver at Ball Arena despite Lillard’s 44-point, eight-assist, six-triple display. As well as bouncing back, the Trail Blazers will be hoping to snap their four-game losing streak against Eastern Conference opponents. Meanwhile, Philadelphia defeated the Clippers 120-110 at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday behind Joel Embiid’s 41-point performance. The 76ers have now won five straight on the road.

Key Stats

Embiid and Lillard have combined for more than 65 points in each of their last five games, averaging 74.4 combined points in those five games.

Embiid has scored 30 or more points in nine of his past 10 games — 1/17/23 vs. LAC (41 points); 1/15/23 vs. LAL (35 points); 1/14/23 vs. UTA (30 points); 1/12/23 vs. OKC (30 points); 1/10/23 vs. DET (36 points); 1/2/23 vs. NOP (42 points); 12/30/22 vs. NOP (37 points); 12/27/22 vs. WAS (48 points); 12/25/22 vs. NYK (35 points)

Lillard has scored 30 or more points in seven of his past 10 games — 1/17/23 vs. DEN (44 points); 1/15/23 vs. DAL (40 points); 1/14/23 vs. DAL (36 points); 1/12/23 vs. CLE (50 points); 1/10/23 vs. ORL (30 points); 1/8/23 vs. TOR (34 points); 12/30/22 vs. GSW (34 points)

The 76ers are 15th in the NBA in points for at 113.9 and third in points against at 110.2.

The Trail Blazers are 17th in the NBA in points for at 113.3 and 13th in the NBA in points against at 112.8.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.