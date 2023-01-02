NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 2

Monday’s NBA slate has plenty of injury news that we’re waiting on before the betting board becomes a bit more clear on DraftKings Sportsbook. I’ll write up a few games I have my eye on, but beware, most of these games can’t be bet until we know who’s active, and then you’ll need to act quickly upon that news if you plan to bet the game.

The Bulls have been a first half fade on the road this season, sitting at 4-14 1H ATS with an average point margin of -5.4. The Bulls are coming off a four-game home stand, and now go on the road, which I like. However, the red flag in this spot is that these teams did play on New Year’s Eve, with the Cavs stealing one on the road by one point.

Cleveland has been a terrific home team all season, going 11-8-1 1H ATS, although they have slowed their starts a bit of late. As I said, this would be more of a fade of the Bulls, but we need to see if the Cavs will be healthy for this one. Darius Garland appears to be doubtful, while Evan Mobley is tagged as questionable. We can wait till close to tip to make a call here.

This is a rematch of a game we saw in New Orleans last week, with the Pelicans winning by double digits. When we get a quick turnaround on a rematch, particularly with the losing team getting home court, these are generally good bounce-back spots. However, we have a massive red flag with this game, as Joel Embiid carries a questionable tag. But if Embiid does play, this is likely a spot to fire on the home team. Philly is the third-best home team in the NBA at covering the number, at 13-5-1 ATS.

Outside of a blowout road loss in New Orleans, the Pacers have been scorching hot lately. Indy has won five of six, with road wins in Boston and Miami, and home wins over the Hawks, Cavs and Clippers.

The Pacers are 12-7 ATS at home, and welcome a Toronto team that’s just 3-10 in their last 13 road games. Fred VanVleet is questionable for this one, so we may want to wait to see if the price shifts at all, but this one is a play on Indy or pass. The Pacers are fully healthy and really clicking.

With or without Stephen Curry, the Warriors are proving to be a completely different team at home versus on the road. The Dubs are an insane 16-2 at home (13-4-1 ATS), and are expected to have Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole all on the floor.

Atlanta hasn’t had much production on the road, sitting at 6-11 straight up and ATS. Clint Capela will be out for the Hawks, which should really help this smaller Warriors lineup to matchup.

Miami has turned around its poor road start, but is still just 8-10 away from home (8-9-1 ATS). The Clippers also started the season slow, but now have their health and seem to have turned a corner to become the elite team we expected them to be this season. The Clippers are on a 9-3 ATS run, but coming off back-to-back road losses to finish up their east coast trip. This feels like too short a number for the much deeper/talented team when at full strength, as it currently is.

