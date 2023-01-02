The Sentry Tournament of Champions Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to the Maui this week for the The Sentry Tournament of Champions. The Plantation Course at Kapalua will be the host and is a 7,596-yard par 73, featuring Bermuda grass greens. This will be a 39-man field, no-cut event where every golfer gets four full rounds.

Im is checking a lot of boxes for me this week. Let’s start with his recent form, which has been strong of late. He finished eighth at the Hero World Challenge in December, and prior to that had four top-10 finishes across his previous eight starts. He’s played Kapalua each of the last two years, and has done quite well here, posting a T8 and T5 respectively.

Over his past 48 rounds in this elite field, Im ranks fifth in SG: Total, thanks in large part to his elite off-the-tee play and short game, where he ranks third and 11th in both departments, respectively, in the same time frame.

Im is a good putter in general, but is even better on Bermuda, where he ranks seventh in this field in SG: Putting per round on the surface. When you combine his recent form, course history and rolling stats, getting 18/1 here is pretty good value in this small field event.

Henley finally got the monkey off his back and won a PGA TOUR event for the first time since 2017 when he took down the Mayakoba Classic this past November. We don’t have Strokes Gained data for that event, but as usual it was his elite iron play that carried him.

Henley ranks fifth in this field in SG: Approach over his past 48 rounds. He also owns some of the starkest Bermuda green splits in the field, as he’s .31 strokes better per round on Bermuda compared to other surfaces. That ranks him third behind only Sam Burns and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Henley has also had quite a bit of success in his career during the PGA TOUR’s annual Hawaii swing, having finished T3 at this event in 2014, while posting a win at the Sony Open back in 2013 and then finishing runner-up to Hideki Matsuyama last year.

In a 39-man field featuring 17 of the 20 top ranked players on the planet, it’s not easy to find value, but getting a proven PGA TOUR winner who won just two starts ago, and has the approach game that Henley does, makes this 40/1 number here extremely enticing.

