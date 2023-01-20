NFL Picks & Predictions: Football Player Prop Bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Divisional Round

Here are my DraftKings Sportsbook picks for the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

SATURDAY

It looks like the weather could be ugly in KC on Saturday. That’s not the driving force behind this play, but it certainly helps.

Even in their otherworldly Wild Card Round comeback, the Jaguars handed the ball to Etienne 20 times. That could prove to be a great sample of what’s to come if the Jaguars play from behind throughout this game, which is the expected outcome. And even if Jacksonville gets to play with the lead for a period, chewing up the clock by handing the ball to Etienne is one way to limit KC’s offense.

Since the backfield became his, Etienne has gone over this number six times in 11 games. And his 20-carry performance vs. the Chargers followed a pair of games in which he wasn’t even handed the ball 10 times. Also, the over is 10-5 on his rushing attempts prop.

Nine running backs eclipsed this number vs. Kansas City throughout the regular season. Another four backfields also combined for at least 16 carries vs. the Chiefs. JaMycal Hasty is a capable back, but he didn’t steal a single carry from Etienne in the Wild Card Round. Barring injury, there’s no reason to expect him to do so against a tougher opponent.

SUNDAY

I liked the under when this was set at 275.5, so I’ll happily take the extra cushion. (It was at 279.5 when I started writing this — would’ve liked that even more.)

The under on Burrow’s receiving prop has gone 10-7 this season, and he’s also gone under this total 10 times in 17 chances. And while some of those unders came when Ja’Marr Chase was sidelined, the under on Burrow’s receiving prop went 6-6 in games Chase played this season.

More importantly, most of those under hits came when the Bengals were away from Cincinnati. On the road this season, the under on Burrow’s passing prop went 6-2. Additionally, he threw for over 280 yards on the road in only three of those eight games.

On top of everything else, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams have been ruled out by Zac Taylor. Not that Buffalo’s defense needs help, but Sunday could be a nightmare for Cincy’s QB. Speaking of the Bills’ hand in this play, only four quarterbacks have gone over this number against them to this point.

