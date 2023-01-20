UFC 283 Same Game Parlay to Consider

The Light Heavyweight title has been vacant since Jiří Procházka’s injury late in 2022. In their last PPV, UFC tried to award someone with the belt, but neither Magomed Ankalaev nor Jan Błachowicz could knock the other off in that main event.

We finally have a chance to crown a champion at UFC 283. In one corner stands the Connecticut based former champion Glover Teixeira, fighting one of the last fights of his career in his native Brazil. On the other side stands the powerful rising star in Jamahal Hill.

Here’s my DraftKings Sportsbook Same Game Parlay pick for the main event:

Glover Teixeira Moneyline: +110

While I usually pick the younger fighter when betting UFC, I’m willing to take the risk with the older Glover given how well his career renaissance has gone. He entered UFC as an incredibly powerful striker, and has evolved his game to be a primary wrestler.

Fight to end in a submission: +215

As I mentioned above, Glover has a significant edge in wrestling and ground game in this matchup. Averaging 2.2 takedowns per fight, he goes against Hill who rarely pursues wrestling in his UFC career. In fact, over each of their last fights, Glover has accrued 23 more minutes of control time than Hill, who has spent less than 1:30 in control on the ground. In Glover’s last seven fights, he’s won four by submission.

Jamahal Hill 40+ Significant Strikes: +100

I expect Hill to blitz early, believing he has the striking advantage in this fight. He’ll throw with intent, and rack up significant strikes in the first few rounds. Glover has absorbed more than 40 Sig Strikes in five of his last seven fights, and I expect him to do so again this Saturday.

Total Parlay Odds: +700. A $100 bet wins $700.

Let me know what you think about this parlay, and any other bets you like for UFC 283. Follow me @JeffGailius on Twitter for more UFC and DraftKings content!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Place your UFC bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.