How a Bettor Turned $10 Into Over $185,600 With an NFL Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NFL Divisional Round featured four nice matchups and plenty of gridiron drama this past weekend as the final four teams advance to the AFC and NFC Championship games. One bettor seized the opportunity and correctly predicted the first touchdown scorer from each contest.

With a four-leg NFL Parlay bet based on those for picks, the bettor turned a bet of just $10 into a massive payout of $185,640 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are all the picks, and scroll down further for a full analysis of how the events of the game played out to result in this winner walking away a big scorer themselves.

Travis Kelce First TD Scorer

Dallas Goedert First TD Scorer

Ja’Marr Chase First TD Scorer

Dalton Schultz First TD Scorer

All four of the picks in this Parlay revolved around who would be the first player to get into the end zone. It didn’t matter at that point who won or lost or how many points were scored — just the first touchdown scorer.

The first game of the weekend was the Chiefs hosting the Jaguars, and in this matchup, the parlay pick was Travis Kelce First TD Scorer (+550). The odds for that weren’t very long since Kelce has been the go-to option for Patrick Mahomes, and he’s been especially effective in the playoffs.

After the Jags got the ball first then went three-and-out, Mahomes and Kelce started at their own 17-yard line. They quickly moved down the field, only facing third down one time on their six-minute drive. On third-and-six Kelce, got enough for the first down at the eight-yard line, and two plays later, he reeled in his fourth catch of the day to score the first touchdown in the game.

Mahomes x Kelce.



Setting the tone early.

pic.twitter.com/Ew3q4nftpg — DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 21, 2023

The Chiefs went on to win despite an injury to Mahomes, and Kelce finished with 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns. But, all this parlay needed was that opening score to get off to a winning start.

In the Saturday night game, the Eagles returned from their bye week and faced their divisional foes, the Giants. The Eagles dominated the game from start to finish and scored their first touchdown on their opening possession

Like in the first game, this parlay picked the team’s tight end, Dallas Goedert, to score the game’s first touchdown. Goedert’s odds were longer than Kelce’s at +1300, but he did have three touchdown grabs in the nine games he played with Jalen Hurts before being sidelined by an injury for a month.

Goedert had a catch early on the drive, then snagged the touchdown in the highlight below for his second grab of the day and a 16-yard touchdown.

This four-leg parlay was halfway home after the two tight ends found paydirt, but for the third game of the weekend, the parlay turned to a wide receiver. With both teams bringing plenty of potential for points, the bettor selected Ja’Marr Chase First TD Scorer at just over +1000 odds for the third leg of the parlay.

Like the Eagles the night before, the Bengals received the kickoff and marched down the field to score on their opening drive. Joe Burrow hit Chase on the first play of the game, then came back to him on the 28-yard score highlighted below.

It could only be Burrow to Chase pic.twitter.com/UoXcRwA7iR — DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 22, 2023

The score gave Chase a touchdown in six of his last seven games and the Bengals a lead they would never give up on their way to a 27-10 romp in the snow in Buffalo.

The parlay just needed one more correct pick to pay off, and it was the one that took the longest. Every other game had a touchdown scored in the first quarter, but the Sunday late game only had a field goal. Dallas was on the move, but the first quarter concluded with a 3-0 lead for San Francisco.

The bettor selected Dalton Schultz as the first touchdown scorer. At +1600, he was the longest shot of the four picks in the parlay. The tight end had only one target in the first quarter, which was incomplete, but Dak Prescott looked his way on first-and-goal from the four-yard line. and Schultz stepped into the end zone to pay off the parlay!

It was the second straight week Schultz was the first touchdown scorer of the game and the second straight week he was involved in a big payout from DraftKings Sportsbook. He was also part of a huge SGP in Dallas’s win vs. the Buccaneers.

Schultz and the Cowboys were defeated and won't be involved in any more picks until next season, but they delivered for this parlay that returned an astonishing $185,600 on just $10.

