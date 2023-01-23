NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 23

The Monday board in the NBA isn’t really speaking to me when it comes to playing any sides of totals. That said, we have some injury news up in the air that could potentially push me towards some plus-money player props. Let’s look into the plays on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tatum got Saturday off in Toronto, but the Celtics were still able to grind out a comeback win on the road without their MVP candidate. Now Tatum returns for the C’s in Orlando, but comes back to a thin roster in the backcourt.

Marcus Smart injured his ankle during Saturday’s win, and Malcolm Brogdon also will not be with the team on Monday due to personal reasons. While the extra minutes almost certainly go to the likes of Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, it’s likely Tatum that will become more assertive running the offense.

Smart’s absence is the bigger one when it comes to giving Tatum more opportunities as a distributor — Tatum averages 4.1 assists per game when Smart is in the lineup, versus 5.7 per game in the six contests he’s played without Smart. Although it’s an extremely limited sample size, Tatum has played one game this season without both Smart and Brogdon, dishing out eight dimes in 33 minutes against the Hawks.

Sengun is averaging nine boards per game on the season, but it appears the Rockets have recently committed to giving the center a larger role. He’s now played at least 37 minutes in each of the last three games, pulling down 15 rebounds against the Lakers, 12 against the Hornets and then 16 in this very matchup against the Wolves.

Rudy Gobert, who is questionable, sat out the last matchup that Sengun registered 16 rebounds, so the matchup gets a bit tougher if he returns. While the number is a bit inflated here, it still might not be caught up to Sengun’s growing role, particularly if Minnesota is down Gobert again.

