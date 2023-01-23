The Farmers Insurance Open Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to La Jolla, California this week for the Farmers Insurance Open. The North and South Courses at Torrey Pines Golf Course will be the host for this event. We will have a two-course rotation in play, with golfers playing both the North and South course once over the first two rounds before finishing out the weekend on the South Course. The South Course is a monster, measuring at 7,765 yards, while the North Course is a much more reasonable 7,258 yards. The greens are also different on each course, with the North Course boasting bentgrass and the South featuring the classic California poa.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

With the top of the board virtually unbettable, we’ll begin with a 60/1 bomber in Taylor Pendrith. Pendrith has a lot of the same qualities that Luke List possesses, and he went on to take down this event last year. Both are incredible ball-strikers who are incredibly long off-the-tee and who simultaneously make you want to pull your hair out watching them them putt.

Pendrith ranks No. 2 in this field to only Jon Rahm in SG: Off-the-Tee across his past 48 rounds, while sitting a very impressive ninth in SG: Ball-Striking and 13th in SG: Tee-to-Green in the same stretch. Last season he posted high finishes at some big time events, including a T8 at the BMW Championship, T13 at THE PLAYERS and a T16 at this very tournament.

He failed to make the cut last week at The American Express, but with the way that tournament is set up as a birdie fest, Pendrith does not usually excel in those conditions. This week is much more his speed, as he should be able to use his length off-the-tee to give himself shorter second shots than most of the field. It’s also worth noting that he averaged .06 SG: Putting per round on the South Course last year, which is a great because if he could just be a neutral putter for four days, he will absolutely find himself in contention. At 60/1 I love siding with the Canadian here.

Speaking of guys who are 60/1 that hit the ball long and straight but cannot putt, we have Keegan Bradley. Bradley has quite a bit of history at Torrey Pines, having played here nine of the past 10 years, while making the cut seven times in that stretch with a pair of top-five finishes.

Bradley is also coming off a really strong 2022 campaign where he finished inside the top-12 eight times, including capturing his first PGA TOUR win in four years at the ZOZO Championship this past October. Overall he ranks 21st in this field in SG: Ball-Striking and 15th in SG: Total over his past 48 rounds.

When you combine the lack of value at the top of the board with Bradley’s recent form and solid course history at Torrey Pines, getting 60/1 in this spot feels really strong. I am expecting a nice bounce back performance here after he failed to make the cut at the Sony Open two weeks ago.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.