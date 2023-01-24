NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 24

Tuesday offers up a solid seven-game card in the NBA. I’m taking a position on one side now, and also have a couple of other betting angles worth considering. Let’s look into some plays on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bulls have had their fair share of road struggles this season, while the Pacers have been better at home, but I think these two teams are catching each other while trending in completely different directions.

Since Tyrese Halliburton went down against the Knicks, the Pacers have lost seven consecutive games (including the game he was injured during). They are just 1-6 ATS in those games, although that lone cover was as a short home underdog. Five of those seven losses came on the road, so being home does give Indiana a bit of a boost. However, it’s the first game back home returning from a really tough west coast trip. Those can always be tricky. With Halliburton already out, Andrew Nembhard does become a more important piece. He’s listed as questionable due to illness.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are riding a nice three-game winning streak. Chicago played a game against the Pistons internationally, getting a few days off before and after that game. I think the rest has done them well at this time of the year. The lineup is essentially fully healthy, and their other two wins were impressive double-digit victories against the Warriors (as a six-point dog) and Hawks (as small favorites). I like a healthy and well rested Bulls team to go into Indy and take advantage of a team that can’t figure out how to win without its best player.

The Celtics are really banged up, and now of the second night of a road back-to-back. Boston lost in Orlando on Monday without Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams, after a hard fought win in Toronto on Saturday. This sets up another tough spot on Tuesday in Miami, and the injury report hasn’t gotten much better.

Looks like Williams will return for Boston, but Smart and Brogdon remain out, and Jaylen Brown and Al Horford have since been ruled out. Tatum and Derrick White both left the game due to issues on Monday, but are set to play in Miami.

We actually cashed a small prop on Monday on Tatum’s over 5.5 assists for plus-money, and this time around I’m adding rebounds to the prop. Tatum averages 4.1 assists in games Smart plays, and now is up to 5.9 in the seven games Smart has missed. In the two games he’s played with Smart and Brogdon both out, he finished with assist totals of eight and seven.

Tatum averages 8.4 boards on the season, leaving him in good position here for an over. With those four key players out, I’d expect Tatum to pick up his effort on the glass too — he had nine or more boards in five straight games prior to Monday. At 13.5, he’s gone over this rebound/assists total in seven of his last eight before going under on Monday.

This is a simple heads up spot with a guy like Nikola Jokic questionable. The Joker is the most valuable player to the spread in the NBA, so after missing a couple of games, if he were to return, getting Denver in a pick’em-type game would be very attractive. The Pelicans are good at home, but will still be without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

