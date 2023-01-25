NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Conference Championship Round

And then there were four. After two weekends of playoff action, there are just four teams remaining in the NFL, headed into Conference Championship Sunday. The top seed from each conference advanced last week, and two strong contenders emerged to take them on in what should be two excellent matchups this Sunday.

The NFC Championship is up first as the Eagles welcome in the 49ers at 3:00 p.m. ET. After that contest, the second team headed to the Super Bowl will be determined by a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game as the Chiefs host the Bengals. There are no pretenders left in the field with these four squads, so get ready for a great Sunday of action from the gridiron.

As you break down all the matchups and get your betting cards ready on DraftKings Sportsbook, take a look at these trends against the spread and totals to help you make the right picks. The lines provided are as of Wednesday morning, and odds and lines are subject to change leading up to kickoff.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

49ers ATS: 13-6

49ers O/U: 10-9

49ers average total game points: 43.3

49ers as underdog: 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS

The 49ers won SU/ATS last week against the Cowboys and have gone an impressive 12-0 SU/10-2 ATS in their 12 most recent games. San Francisco is also 9-0 ATS in its last nine games against teams from the NFC and 4-1 SU in its last five matchups with the NFC East. It has gone 5-0 ATS in its last five playoff games and 4-0 ATS in its last four games against a team with a winning record. The 49ers are 23-8 ATS in their last 31 games overall and 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games following a SU win. The under is 7-0 in San Francisco’s last seven road playoff games and 5-1 in its last six playoff games overall. The under is also 11-4 in the 49ers’ last 15 games against a team with a winning record and 4-0 in the last four head-to-head meetings between these two teams.

Eagles ATS: 9-9

Eagles O/U: 10-8

Eagles average total game points: 48.1

Eagles as favorite: 15-2 SU/9-8 ATS

The Eagles won SU/ATS over the Giants but are only 1-4 ATS in their last five games despite being 15-3 SU over their last 18 games. They are 8-2 SU in their last 10 home games and 7-2 ATS in their last nine Sunday home games. They have gone 6-2 ATS in their last eight playoff games and 6-2 ATS in their last eight games against a team with a winning record. Philly has also dominated the recent head-to-head matchups going 7-3 SU/8-2 ATS in the last ten meetings. However, Philadelphia is only 1-4 ATS in its last five games against the NFC and 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games against San Francisco. The over is 4-1 in the Eagles' last five games overall, 8-2 in their last 10 games following a SU win, 4-1-1 in their last six Conference Championships and 11-4 in their last 15 home games.

Bengals ATS: 13-4-1

Bengals O/U: 7-10-1

Bengals average total game points: 45.4

Bengals as favorite: 11-3 SU/9-5 ATS

The Bengals won SU/ATS over the Bills and are 10-0 SU/8-2 ATS in their last 10 games with only the Ravens covering against the Bengals since the start of November. Cincinnati is also 7-1 SU in its last eight games against the Chiefs and 8-0 SU in its last eight games against the AFC. The Bengals are 13-2-1 ATS in their last 16 games against a team with a winning record and 37-17 ATS in their last 54 road games while going 36-17-1 in their last 54 games overall. The under is 5-0 in the Bengals’ last five playoff road games, 9-1 in their last 10 playoff games, 13-3-1 in their last 17 games against the AFC and 43-19-1 in their last 64 road games against a team with a winning home record.

Chiefs ATS: 5-12-1

Chiefs O/U: 8-10

Chiefs average total game points: 50.7

Chiefs as underdog: 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS

Kansas City won SU but lost ATS and are now 11-1 SU/4-8 ATS in their last 12 games. The Chiefs have won without covering on a regular basis lately, but that won’t be possible in this game since they come in as an underdog for just the third time this season. The Chiefs are just 9-24-1 ATS in their last 34 games against the AFC, 2-8-1 ATS in their last 11 overall and 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 home games. The under is 6-1 in Kansas City’s last seven home games, 8-3 in its last 11 games following a SU win and 9-3 in the last 12 head-to-head meetings between these teams.

