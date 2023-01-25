NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 25

Wednesday is a pretty tough card in the NBA in my opinion, but there are a couple of good games on the board that await some crucial injury news. Let’s look into some plays on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Joel Embiid is questionable as I write this up on Wednesday afternoon, but if he plays, this is a good spot to back the Sixers.

Philly’s last game was on Saturday, so they’ve had three full days off between games to rest up for this one — hopefully the extra rest has Embiid trending in the right direction. Obviously, at full strength, the Sixers are the better team here, going up against a Nets team that’s still missing Kevin Durant. These two teams met in Philadelphia earlier this season, with the 76ers winning by nine in a game KD did play in.

The Nets are just in a tough spot here, now on their seventh game without Kevin Durant, and on the fifth game of a road trip. The Nets lost their first four games without KD, although Kyrie Irving also missed a bit of time. Now they just went for a four-game west coast trip, and travel back east with a stop in Philly before going home.

Brooklyn got off to poor starts in Utah and Golden State, but did wind up grinding back to win those games. I think they get off to a poor start in this one, as they have all trip — they are 0-6 1H ATS since Durant went down, and 0-4 1H ATS on this trip. I like Philly first half if Embiid is in, and would comfortably lay the number for the game as well.

This one could go one of two ways. I feel like there’s a decent shot we don’t see Nikola Jokic in this game. He returned from a brief absence to play in New Orleans on Tuesday, and now Denver is on the second night of a road back-to-back. The line has moved from -7 to -10.5 in favor of Milwaukee. We also shouldn’t see Jamal Murray, and may not see Michael Porter Jr.

More injury related plays here. If Jokic is out, I want to fade the Nuggets early. I like laying six for the half rather than double digits for the game. However, if Joker is ruled in, +10.5 is a pretty good price on Denver, regardless of which pieces he has around him.

On a betting card I don’t see much of an edge on, let’s follow the injury news on these big names and see if we can get a good number one way or another.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.