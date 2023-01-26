NHL Picks: Hockey Best Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 26

This Thursday’s slate gives us nine games to choose from. There are a couple of big favorites on the slate with the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Anaheim Ducks and are -380 home favorites on the Moneyline. The Calgary Flames are the biggest favorites tonight as -390 home favorites against the Chicago Blackhawks — who were handled easily by the struggling Vancouver Canucks recently. Four games have puck totals of 6.5 while the rest have totals set at 6.0. The biggest road favorite tonight is the St. Louis Blues who are -155 on the moneyline to beat the Arizona Coyotes.

Under 6.5 goals (+100)

The Jets and Sabres are two of the NHL’s more dynamic offenses but the trends suggest we could see a slightly more subdued game from these teams. Buffalo will be playing its fourth game in three nights. Over the last seven games for the Sabres, the under has hit five times with just one day of rest.

Additionally, the Jets are also in a bit of a rest disadvantage spot and will be playing their fourth game in six days. The under in those scenarios for the Jets has hit 13 times now in their last 16 games. Unders in Jets game also have a 17-6-1 record this season when they are playing a team with a winning record.

Vezina candidate Connor Hellebuyck will likely be in net for the Jets and he’s posted a save percentage of .940 or better in his last two starts. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (the likely starter for Buffalo) has also allowed three goals or less in six straight. At anything better than -110 odds, the under makes for a solid target.

Canadiens Moneyline +135

The Canadiens are coming into this game off a loss to the Bruins, but the 4-2 score doesn't necessarily tell the entire story of that meeting. Montreal had the best team in the league tied up late in the third before a late goal and empty netter made the score look slightly more lopsided than it really was. The Canadiens are now 5-2 in their last seven games and have beaten quality teams such as the Rangers, Maple Leafs and Jets.

Seeing them available at +135 tonight looks like a great opportunity as they’ll be taking on a Red Wings team who seems to be getting a little too much respect in this spot. Detroit is 2-4 in its last six games and, like Montreal, ranks bottom-10 in the league in terms of xGF% and special teams.

The Red Wings are also 1-6 in their last six games against Eastern Conference opponents and have posted just a 3-12 record across its last 15 trips to Montreal. Taking Montreal to win straight up offers solid value today.

Minnesota is in a bit of a slump heading into tonight having lost three straight games. This will be the first home game for them in over a week and they’ll likely be in a testy mood after showing poorly against some of the best teams in the league out east. The Flyers set up as the perfect team to take out their frustrations on. Philadelphia ranks sixth in high-danger scoring chances allowed and has now lost three of its last four games.

The Flyers may be starting to show some signs of regression back to the mean after going on a solid win streak and Minnesota’s been very tough at home over the last month or so, posting an 8-2 record over their last 10 home games. The Wild have also been great this season at beating up on weaker opponents compiling a 5-2 record in their last seven starts against teams with a losing record.

Minnesota at anything bigger than +100 on the puck line makes for a good addition to betting cards for this Thursday.

