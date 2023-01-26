NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 26

I’m having a tough time finding too many NBA sides right now, playing limited volume, mostly on plays later in the day based off of injury reports. Thursday’s betting card looks to be more of the same, although I do have my eye on getting involved on a live line in a couple of games, pending game script.

However, one player prop on DraftKings Sportsbook really jumped out to me, so I’m making a play on it.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Vucevic and the Bulls are coming off a disappointing loss to the Pacers, blowing a 21-point lead in a game that the big man was only able to pull down eight boards in. But Vuce has cleaned the glass this season in general, averaging 11.1 per game.

Prior to Tuesday’s loss, Vucevic was putting up impressive rebounding numbers, finishing over 12.5 in his last three games — 17 against the Hawks, 15 against the Pistons and 13 against the Warriors. He’s come through in these spots with good rebounding matchups all season, including with 13 the last time he played Charlotte (in just 31 minutes, which is a few below his season average).

The Hornets are the second-worst team in the NBA at giving up rebounds, allowing 54.8 boards per game to opponents. Charlotte has been historically poor on offense lately, which should also help lead to more opportunities on the glass for Vuce. I think we see 15 or more boards out of him in this matchup.

