How To Bet The NBA Friday Night Favorites Parlay Profit Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook for Bucks-Pacers and Raptors-Warriors

Key Stats

Bucks-Pacers

Raptors-Warriors

Recent Head-To-Head History

Bucks-Pacers

Raptors-Warriors

DraftKings Sportsbook Notes

Bucks-Pacers

Games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse average 232.6 total points.

The average winning margin at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is 7.7 points.

Indiana Pacers win 64.0% of games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Bucks’ average total game points is 224.6.

The Bucks are 25-20-3 ATS.

Player Prop Trends

Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored under 30.5 points in four of his last five games.

Jrue Holiday has scored more than 19.5 points in four of his last five games.

Jrue Holiday has recorded under 4.5 rebounds in six of his last 10 games.

Raptors-Warriors

Games at Chase Center average 232.3 total points.

The average winning margin at Chase Center is 9.9 points.

Golden State Warriors win 75.0% of games at Chase Center.

The Warriors’ average total game points is 235.7.

The Warriors are 22-25-1 ATS.

Player Prop Trends

Draymond Green has scored more than 7.5 points in each of his last five games.

Jordan Poole has recorded over 3.5 rebounds in four of his last five games.

Klay Thompson has scored more than 21.5 points in eight of his last 10 games.

Wendell Carter has gone under his rebounds total in seven of his last 10 contests.

