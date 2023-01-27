How To Bet The NBA Friday Night Favorites Parlay Profit Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook for Bucks-Pacers and Raptors-Warriors

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Parlay Profit Boost for tonight’s Bucks-Pacers and Raptors-Warriors games.
Key Stats
Bucks-Pacers
Raptors-Warriors
Recent Head-To-Head History
Bucks-Pacers
Raptors-Warriors
DraftKings Sportsbook Notes
Bucks-Pacers
- Games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse average 232.6 total points.
- The average winning margin at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is 7.7 points.
- Indiana Pacers win 64.0% of games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
- The Bucks’ average total game points is 224.6.
- The Bucks are 25-20-3 ATS.
Player Prop Trends
- Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored under 30.5 points in four of his last five games.
- Jrue Holiday has scored more than 19.5 points in four of his last five games.
- Jrue Holiday has recorded under 4.5 rebounds in six of his last 10 games.
Raptors-Warriors
- Games at Chase Center average 232.3 total points.
- The average winning margin at Chase Center is 9.9 points.
- Golden State Warriors win 75.0% of games at Chase Center.
- The Warriors’ average total game points is 235.7.
- The Warriors are 22-25-1 ATS.
Player Prop Trends
- Draymond Green has scored more than 7.5 points in each of his last five games.
- Jordan Poole has recorded over 3.5 rebounds in four of his last five games.
- Klay Thompson has scored more than 21.5 points in eight of his last 10 games.
- Wendell Carter has gone under his rebounds total in seven of his last 10 contests.
