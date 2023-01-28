How to bet the LeBron James/Jayson Tatum NBA Saturday Superstar Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost promo for Saturday’s NBA slate.

Game Preview

Saturday night’s matchup will be the second time this season the two teams have met and the 298th meeting between the two franchises all-time. The Celtics are 164-133 all-time in the regular season against the Lakers, but the teams have split their 10 most recent matchups. They met on Dec. 13 in Los Angeles, and Tatum had 44 points to lead Boston to a 122-118 win in overtime. James finished with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in that contest. The Celtics have dropped three straight games coming into the rematch after losing Thursday to the Knicks. They have been missing starting point guard Marcus Smart (ankle), who is listed as out for this contest as well. In their most recent game, the Lakers beat the Spurs in San Antonio, getting a boost from the return of Anthony Davis from a foot injury and the arrival of Rui Hachimura in a trade from Washington. The over is 8-2 in the last 10 matchups between these teams and the Celtics have gone 6-1-1 against the spread in the last eight head-to-head matchups.

Key Stats

Tatum has scored 25+ points in 19 of his last 20 games, averaging 33.1 points per game over that span.

James has scored 25+ points in 17 of his last 20 games, averaging 33.6 points per game over that span.

Tatum has scored 25+ points in nine of his past 10 games — 1/7/23 vs. SA (34 points); 1/9/23 vs. CHI (32 points); 1/11/23 vs. NO (31 points); 1/14/23 vs. CHA (33 points); 1/16/23 vs. CHA (51 points); 1/19/23 vs. GS (34 points); 1/23/23 vs. ORL (26 points); 1/24/23 vs. MIA (31 points); 1/26/23 vs. NYK (35 points)

James has scored 25+ points in seven of his past 10 games — 1/6/23 vs. ATL (25 points); 1/7/23 vs. SAC (37 points); 1/15/23 vs. PHI (35 points); 1/16/23 vs. HOU (48 points); 1/10/23 vs. SAC (32 points); 1/22/23 vs. POR (37 points); 1/24/23 vs. LAC (46 points)

Tatum had 44 points in his first game this season vs. the Lakers.

James had 33 points in his first game this season vs. the Celtics.

Tatum has scored 34+ points in each of his last three games against the Lakers.

James has scored 37+ points in each of his last four road games.

The Celtics are fourth in the NBA in points for at 117.6 and eighth in points against at 112.1.

The Lakers are fifth in the NBA in points for at 117.0 and T26th in the NBA in points against at 118.0.

