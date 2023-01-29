How to bet the Ja’Marr Chase/Travis Kelce/Joe Burrow NFL Championship Sunday Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Championship Sunday Boost promo for Sunday’s NFL slate.

Get Ja’Marr Chase and Travis Kelce 50+ receiving yards each and Joe Burrow 200+ passing yards boosted from -190 to +100! The terms are as follows:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs on 1/29/23 at 6:30 pm ET

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use Odds Boost to use on Ja’Marr Chase & Travis Kelce 50+ Receiving Yards Each and Joe Burrow 200+ Passing Yards (Under ‘DK Specials)

Boosted Odds: +100

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires at 6:30 PM ET on 1/29

You must select the boost in your betslip before placing the bet to apply the boosted price

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, same game parlays, SGPx bets, cash out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+ unless otherwise stated and physically located in AZ, CO, CA-ON (19+), CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY (18+)

Game Preview

The Bengals and Chiefs meet in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game on Sunday night. Cincinnati won, 27-24, in overtime and also won by an identical score in their meeting earlier this regular season. The Bengals beat Buffalo in the snow last week while the Chiefs dispatched the Jaguars on Saturday night. Patrick Mahomes (ankle) suffered an injury in that game but has been able to practice throughout the week and should be ready to go for this big playoff matchup. The Bengals lead the all-time series 18-14 and have gone 7-1 in the last eight head-to-head meetings. They also come in with a 10-game winning streak and have gone 13-3 against the spread in their last 16 games. While the Chiefs have also been winning they have not been covering the spread, going 11-1 straight-up but only 4-8 against the spread in their last 12 games. In each of their last two meetings, Chase and Kelce have had 50+ receiving yards and Burrow has 200+ passing yards.

Key Stats

Kelce had 50+ receiving yards in 11 of his past 13 games with an average of 84.5 receiving yards per game

Chase had 50+ receiving yards in 13 of his 14 games this season with an average of 84.1 receiving yards per game.

Burrow had 200+ passing yards in 17 of his 18 games this season with an average of 237.7 passing yards per game.

Kelce had 50+ receiving yards in 12 of his 16 career playoff games.

Chase had 50+ receiving yards in 6 of his 6 career playoff games.

Burrow had 200+ passing yards in 6 of his 6 career playoff games.

Kelce has 50+ receiving yards in 3 of his 5 career games vs. Cincinnati.

Chase had 50+ receiving yards in 3 of his 3 career games vs. Kansas City.

Burrow had 200+ passing yards in 3 of his 3 career games vs. Kansas City.

The Bengals allowed an average of 61.2 receiving yards per game to opposing tight ends in 18 games this season.

The Chiefs allowed an average of 150.2 receiving yards per game to opposing wide receivers (total) in 18 games this season.

The Chiefs allowed an average of 241.9 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks in 18 games this season.

In their regular season meeting, Kelce had four catches on six targets for 56 receiving yards.

In their regular season meeting, Chase had seven catches on eight targets for 97 receiving yards.

In their regular season meeting, Burrow threw for 286 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.