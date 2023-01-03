College Basketball Picks: NCAA Best Bets for January 3 on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NBA has a short three-game card on Tuesday night, so I’m looking to the college game for some best bets. We have a terrific slate of games on Tuesday and Wednesday on the hardwood. Let’s look to cash some college basketball bets on DraftKings Sportsbook!

1-unit

Hate laying points/juice on the road in college hoops, but I’m actually going there in a couple of instances on this card. I backed the Golden Eagles in Providence last month, and it was a game they really should’ve closed, but lost in double overtime. Marquette is a very well-tested road team for it being this early in the season, going 2-2 and 3-1 ATS. Its most recent outing was a very tough road win at Villanova as underdogs, with the line moving against them.

Now the Golden Eagles catch a Red Storm squad that is being exposed, dropping their last three games to Villanova, Xavier and Seton Hall. St. John’s has beat up on lower competition, going 11-0 as a favorite, but 0-4 as an underdog. I think Marquette matches up well, and ultimately would’ve passed on this game if I didn’t think it had enough early experience on the road. But the Golden Eagles do, and I think it helps them win this game.

1-unit

Laying points with the Irish on the road sounds awful. This team is just 2-11-1 ATS on the season, and only played one true road game, along with two neutral site games, and lost all three. That said, at some point there has to be a buy-low point on this team, and playing at Boston College just might be it.

The Eagles feel overpriced here, likely due to winning their last home game impressively over a solid Virginia Tech squad. However, that appears to be a one-off performance. That was BC’s only cover at home, where they are 1-6 ATS, including outright losses to New Hampshire and Maine. The Eagles also barely defeated Detroit and Cornell on their home floor, and lost to Tarleton State on a neutral floor.

Notre Dame has one dud loss to St. Bonaventure, but bounced-back strong with a win over Michigan State the following game. The Irish have lost all their ACC games thus far, but been mostly competitive. This is a spot they can grind one out.

Kansas at Texas Tech (9:00 pm ET)

1-unit

Really tough spot for Kansas here, with the Red Raiders looking to bounce-back from a poor loss over the weekend. The Jayhawks hosted Oklahoma State on Saturday, and were actually trailing by 15 at the half. They stormed all the way back to win that game by two points.

That sets up a bit of a hangover spot, going on the road for just the second time this season. Texas Tech held a large lead in their first road game of the season at TCU on Saturday, but fell apart in the second half to lose the game. I expect the Red Raiders to come out ready for this one with a strong home court advantage working for them. Tech played Kansas tough a couple of times last year, including a three-point loss on the road. KU dropped their trip to TT as well, and this Jayhawks squad isn’t what they were during last year’s championship season. I expect struggles in this spot.

Virginia at Pittsburgh (9:00pm ET)

1-unit

The market is starting to come around on the Panthers a little bit, but this team has been a very profitable early season play, especially as a dog. Pittsburgh is 10-3-1 ATS on the season, including 6-2 ATS at home — where it is 7-1 outright.

UVA is always a great team, and off to a 10-2 start. But the Cavs haven’t been able to cover the number often, sitting at 4-8 ATS. They also haven’t been good as a road favorite of six or less, with the only two comparable spots at Michigan (won by two as a four-point favorite) and at Miami (lost outright as a 3.5-point favorite).

The Panthers are 5-2-1 ATS as a dog this season, including four outright wins. I expect them to be competitive in this one, and sharp money seems to agree.

Syracuse at Louisville (7:00pm ET)

LSU at Kentucky (8:00pm ET)

1-unit

Slapping together a few legs here, but I’d be pretty surprised if any of these teams dropped these games.

Obviously, Syracuse is nothing special this season, but Louisville is simply one of the worst teams in college basketball. So bad that we’ll trust the Orange on the road.

For the other legs, I’ll be looking to large home favorites. Some people are wondering why a 12-1 LSU team is such a large underdog in this spot, but they only have one really tough game under their belts, and are yet to go on the road. First road game at a hungry Kentucky team doesn’t set the Tigers up well.

Then we have Creighton, which started strong, then fell apart, dropping a bunch of really tough games away from home, all while battling injuries. Since returning home and getting healthy, the Blue Jays have been playing very well, winning their two home games by wide margins. They shouldn’t have issues taking care of a poor Seton Hall team.

