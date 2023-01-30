NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 30

It’s another tough NBA card for me on Monday, without many edges on the sides. Of course, Luka Doncic’s status is up in the air, and his final designation will likely create some plays one way or another. Maybe we’ll get some good live betting angles, which have been doing well lately, but until then, I’ll stick to focusing on the props.

One player prop on DraftKings Sportsbook really jumped out to me, so I’ll write up my lean on the play.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I was looking for a way to back Westbrook’s volume in this game, going up against the Nets with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the sideline. However, his props are set a little too lofty for me, whether it be the number set or the juice. I’m also not brave enough to play his unders on Westbrook. So that lead me to the turnovers prop, which seems like a good way to back a high-usage game from Westbrook, and also get a nice plus-money price.

Westbrook averages 4.2 turnovers per game in the nine games he’s played without James this season, but the turnover numbers have been trending up lately. In the last three games that LeBron has missed, Westbrook has finished with turnover numbers of five, seven and seven. The last two games of seven turnovers were also both in games that LeBron missed this month.

Coming off five turnovers in just 25 minutes on Saturday night in Boston, I think we can expect Russ to to both handle the ball significantly more, and play over 30 minutes in this game. Brooklyn does rank slightly below league average in terms of forcing turnovers (19th), but getting the plus-money here makes this a good bet in my mind.

