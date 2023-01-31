NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 31

Five-game betting card in the NBA on Tuesday, and I’m focused on a home favorite that’s come through for us often this season. Let’s breakdown the game with betting odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

A rare situation where it’s looking like we actually get two solid teams here, both playing at near full strength. Cleveland has been terrific at home all season, with a current record of 21-5 (16-8-2 ATS). Meanwhile, Miami has had its road struggles, sitting at just 11-14 (11-13-1 ATS).

These teams met in Cleveland earlier this season, and it was a matchup the Cavaliers dominated — a 113-87 victory, although Jimmy Butler did not play. The backcourt combo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland is difficult for any team to defend, but what I think gives the Cavs the true edge over the Heat here is their size. Miami does not have much frontcourt size, which Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen can take advantage of.

The Heat have been struggling of late, coming off a road loss in Charlotte, and some narrow home victories over really shorthanded teams. The Cavs just got back from a west coast trip and blew the doors off a shorthanded Clipper team on Sunday.

While Miami at full strength is a good team, I think a fully loaded Cavs squad at home has too many edges in this matchup. Cleveland gets the win by more than a possession.

