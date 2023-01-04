NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 18

The final week of the NFL regular season has arrived, and there are still many things to be decided in the final week of the season including playoff seeding, draft order and the final few teams that are headed to the postseason. There are a pair of games on Saturday before a 14-game Sunday closes out the season.

As we prepare for the week, our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin and his family. As of Wednesday morning, the schedule for Week 18 is as listed and addressed below, but adjustments could definitely be made, so stay tuned and continue to focus on Hamlin and his recovery.

On the field, the action is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday when the Chiefs visit Vegas to take on their division-rival Raiders. On Saturday night, the Titans and Jaguars meet with the AFC South crown on the line. On Sunday, the primetime matchup features the Packers looking to punch their playoff ticket with a win over the Lions, who are also still alive in the playoff hunt but will need some help earlier in the day. That contest will close out a busy final Sunday of the regular season that features seven games with 1:00 p.m. ET kickoffs, five games kicking off in the later window and the Ravens-Bengals game whose time is still to be determined.

As you break down all the matchups and get your betting cards ready on DraftKings Sportsbook, take a look at these trends against the spread and totals to help you make the right picks. The lines provided are as of Wednesday morning, and odds and lines are subject to change leading up to kickoff.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

Chiefs ATS: 4-11-1

Chiefs O/U: 8-8

Chiefs average total game points: 51.3

Chiefs as favorite: 12-2 SU/4-9-1 ATS

The Chiefs continued their pattern of winning SU but losing ATS last week against the Broncos and are now 9-1 SU/3-7 ATS over their last 10 games. They have gone 6-2 ATS in their last eight road games against a team with a losing home record but only 8-23-1 ATS in their last 32 vs. AFC, 0-6 ATS in their last six divisional games and 2-13-1 ATS in their last 16 games against a team with a losing record. The over is 10-2 in the Chiefs’ last 12 road games, 4-0 in their last four against the NFC West and 5-0 in the last five meetings between these teams.

Raiders ATS: 8-8

Raiders O/U: 8-8

Raiders average total game points: 48.1

Raiders as underdog: 2-4 SU/4-2 ATS

In Jarrett Stidham’s first start for the Raiders, they forced overtime and won ATS against the 49ers, but they lost SU on an OT field goal and were officially eliminated from the postseason. Vegas is 4-3 SU/5-2 ATS in its last seven games and has gone 4-0 in its last four against the AFC West. The Raiders are also 6-0 ATS in their last six games against teams with a winning record, 5-1 ATS in their last six home games and 4-0 ATS in their last 4 home games vs. a team with a winning road record. The over is 5-1 in their last six home games and 6-2 in their last eight games following a SU loss.

Titans ATS: 8-6-2

Titans O/U: 5-11

Titans average total game points: 38.8

Titans as underdog: 3-5 SU/4-3-1 ATS

The Titans rested their regulars and lost SU to the Cowboys last Thursday night, but they did manage to get a tie ATS. Tennessee is 0-6 SU/0-5-1 in its last six matchups and only 3-9 ATS in its last 12 Saturday games. The Titans have gone 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven road games and 11-3 SU in their last 14 divisional contests. The under is 10-3 in the Titans’ last 13 games, 5-2 in their last seven road games and 9-3 the last 12 times these teams have played in Jacksonville.

Jaguars ATS: 8-7-1

Jaguars O/U: 8-8

Jaguars average total game points: 44.9

Jaguars as favorite: 1-3 SU/1-3 ATS

The Jaguars played their starters enough to secure the SU/ATS win over the Texans last week, maintaining their late-season momentum and giving themselves a chance to make the postseason as a Wild Card even if they don’t beat the Titans. They can win the division title by beating the Titans and are 4-0 SU/4-0 ATS in their last four games. They are also 6-2 ATS in their last eight Saturday games and 5-0-1 ATS in their last six against the AFC. The under is 4-0 in Jacksonville’s last four home games against a team with a losing road record and 10-3 in its last 13 home games overall.

Buccaneers ATS: 4-11-1

Buccaneers O/U: 5-11

Buccaneers average total game points: 39

Buccaneers as underdog: 0-2 SU/0-2 ATS

The Bucs broke through against the Panthers and won SU/ATS to secure the NFC South last week and are now 3-3 SU/1-5 ATS in their last six games. They are only 2-11-1 ATS in their last 14 games overall, 0-5 ATS in their last 5 road games and 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine games against the NFC. The under is 6-1 in Tampa Bay’s last seven road games, 11-5 in its last 16 games overall and 4-1 in its last five divisional matchups.

Falcons ATS: 8-8

Falcons O/U: 6-10

Falcons average total game points: 44

Falcons as favorite: 3-1 SU/1-3 ATS

The Falcons won SU over the visiting Cardinals but lost ATS, and they are only 3-7 SU/2-8 ATS over the past 10 contests. They are 4-10-1 ATS in their last 15 games following a SU win and 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine games following an ATS loss. The under is 5-0 in Atlanta’s last five games, 9-2 in its last 11 games following a SU win, and 5-2 in its last seven home games. However, the over is 7-2 in the last nine meetings between these two teams and 5-1 in the last six head-to-head meetings in Atlanta.

Patriots ATS: 7-8-1

Patriots O/U: 7-9

Patriots average total game points: 40.8

Patriots as underdog: 1-7 SU/2-6 ATS

The Patriots won SU against the visiting Dolphins to keep their playoff destiny in their own hands in this matchup, but they lost ATS on a late back-door cover. They are only 2-6 ATS in their last eight divisional games, 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall, 1-4 ATS in their last five games against the Bills and 0-4 ATS in their last four games against a team with a winning record. The under is 4-1 in New England’s last five divisional games, but the over is 22-7 in their last 29 games in January and 5-0 in their last five road games against a team with a winning home record.

Bills ATS: 7-7-1

Bills O/U: 5-10

Bills average total game points: 45.5

Bills as favorite: 12-3 SU/7-7-1 ATS

Due to the situation with the suspended Monday Night Football game, the timing and plan for this game is uncertain. The stats for the Bills do not include any results from that game. They were 6-0 SU/3-3 ATS in their six previous games but are 1-4 ATS in their last five divisional games and 1-4 ATS in their last five home games. The under is 7-2 in their last nine games against the AFC, 4-1 in their last five divisional games and 9-4 in their last 13 games overall

Vikings ATS: 6-9-1

Vikings O/U: 11-5

Vikings average total game points: 50.6

Vikings as favorite: 11-0 SU/5-5-1 ATS

The Vikings were crushed SU/ATS by the Packers and are 4-3 SU/2-5 ATS in their past seven games. While they are 11-3 SU over their past 14 games, they are only 2-5-1 ATS in their last eight road games, 8-20-1 ATS in their last 29 against the NFC and 0-4 ATS in their last four divisional games. The over is 6-0 in Minnesota’s last six games, 13-5 in its last 18 road games and 12-2 in its last 14 games after allowing more than 30 points in the previous game.

Bears ATS: 5-10-1

Bears O/U: 10-6

Bears average total game points: 46.7

Bears as underdog: 2-11 SU/5-8 ATS

The Bears lost SU/ATS to the Lions and are 1-12 SU/4-9 ATS in their 13 most recent matchups. They are also only 4-9-1 ATS in their last 14 home games, 5-16 ATS in their last 21 divisional matchups and 1-7 ATS in their last eight home games against a team with a winning road record. However, the Bears are 14-5 ATS in their last 19 games against the Vikings in Chicago. The under is 7-1 in the last eight head-to-head matchups in Chicago, but the over is 8-2 in the Bears’ last 10 games overall and 5-1 in their last six games against a team with a winning record.

Ravens ATS: 6-9-1

Ravens O/U: 4-11

Ravens average total game points: 38.9

Ravens as underdog: 2-2 SU/2-1-1 ATS

The Ravens lost SU/ATS on a late touchdown on Sunday Night Football and have gone 3-3 SU/2-4 ATS in their past six games. They are 34-14-5 ATS in their last 53 road games against a team with a winning home record, but only 1-3-1 ATS in their last five games against a team with a winning record and 1-6 ATS in their last seven divisional games. The under is 5-0 in Baltimore’s last five games, 6-0 in its last six divisional games and against the AFC North and 16-7 in its last 23 road games.

Bengals ATS: 12-3

Bengals O/U: 5-9-1

Bengals average total game points: 46.5

Bengals as favorite: 9-3 SU/9-3 ATS

The Bengals went 7-0 SU/7-0 ATS in their seven games coming into Monday Night Football and are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against the Ravens. Cincinnati is 35-16 ATS in its last 51 games overall, 6-2 ATS in its last eight divisional games and 16-5 ATS in its last 21 games against a team with a winning record. The under is 7-0 in the Bengals’ last seven games against a team with a winning record, 4-1-1 in their last six divisional games and 6-2 in their last eight home games. This game could be played at either 1:00 p.m. ET or 4:25 p.m. ET depending on what the NFL decides to do with the suspended game against Buffalo.

Texans ATS: 7-8-1

Texans O/U: 6-10

Texans average total game points: 40.4

Texans as underdog: 2-13-1 SU/7-8-1 ATS

Houston lost SU/ATS to Jacksonville last week and is just 2-13 SU/6-9 ATS over its last 15 games. The Texans are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games against the Colts and 3-17 SU in their last 20 trips to Indy. They are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games following a double-digit loss at home and 0-4 ATS in their last four games against a team with a losing record. The under is 5-0 in Houston’s last five divisional games. 6-2 in its last eight overall and 6-0 in the last six head-to-head meetings between these two teams.

Colts ATS: 6-10

Colts O/U: 6-10

Colts average total game points: 40.8

Colts as favorite: 1-4-1 SU/1-5 ATS

The Colts were crushed SU/ATS by the Giants last week and are only 1-9 SU/3-7 ATS in their last 10 games. They are only 2-5 ATS in their last seven games against a team with a losing record and 1-5 ATS in their last six divisional matchups. The Colts are 5-1 ATS in their last six games after allowing more than 30 points in their previous game and 14-5-1 ATS in their last 20 games after scoring less than 15 points in their previous game. The over is 4-0 in Indianapolis’s last four games following an ATS loss and 5-1 in its last six games after a SU loss, but the under is 12-2 in its last 14 divisional games and 7-2 in its last nine home games.

Jets ATS: 8-8

Jets O/U: 5-11

Jets average total game points: 37.2

Jets as underdog: 5-6 SU/6-5 ATS

New York never looked ready to play in its SU/ATS loss to the Seahawks last week and was eliminated from playoff contention. The Jets are now 0-5 SU/1-4 ATS in their last five games and are only 9-21 ATS in their last 30 divisional contest. They are 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 matchups with the Dolphins and 1-4-1 ATS in their last six trips to South Beach. The under is 4-0 in their last four games overall, 4-0 in their last four divisional matchups and 5-1 in their last six road games.

Dolphins ATS: 8-8

Dolphins O/U: 8-8

Dolphins average total game points: 48.7

Dolphins as favorite: 6-3 SU/4-5 ATS

The Dolphins managed a late ATS win but lost SU to the Patriots. They can still make the playoffs with a win and a Patriots loss, but they’ll have to beat the Jets without both Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (finger). The Dolphins are 5-1 ATS in their last six divisional games, 12-4 ATS in their last 16 home games against a team with a losing road record and 18-8 ATS in their last 26 home games. The under is 6-1 in Miami’s last seven home games, but the over is 5-2 in its last seven divisional games and 6-3 in its last nine overall.

Panthers ATS: 8-8

Panthers O/U: 8-8

Panthers average total game points: 44

Panthers as underdog: 6-6 SU/8-4 ATS

The Panthers lost SU/ATS to the Bucs to end their playoff hopes. Despite that loss, they are still 4-3 SU/5-2 ATS in their last seven games and 5-1 ATS in their last six games against the NFC. They are 4-1 ATS in their last five divisional games but only 10-26 ATS in their last 36 games against a team with a losing record, 3-8 ATS in their last 11 road games and 0-4 ATS in their last four games in January. The over is 4-0 in Carolina’s last four games, 4-1 in its last five road games and 8-1 in the last nine head-to-head meetings between these teams.

Saints ATS: 7-9

Saints O/U: 6-10

Saints average total game points: 41.1

Saints as favorite: 4-1 SU/2-3 ATS

The Saints rode an impressive defensive performance to a SU/ATS win over the Eagles and are 4-2 SU/4-2 ATS in their last six games. They are also 5-1 ATS in their last six games in January but only 1-4 ATS in their last five divisional games and 2-5 ATS in their last seven games after a SU win. The under is 5-0 in the Saints’ last five games, 4-0 in their last four division games and 5-1 in their last six games against a team with a losing record.

Browns ATS: 8-8

Browns O/U: 7-8-1

Browns average total game points: 43.8

Browns as underdog: 4-5 SU/5-4 ATS

The Browns beat the Commanders SU/ATS on the road and will look to finish their season by spoiling their rival’s playoff dreams. Cleveland is 4-2 SU/4-2 ATS in its last six games but only 5-14-1 SU in its last 20 games against the Steelers and 1-18 SU in its last 19 matchups in Pittsburgh. The Browns are 4-1 ATS in their last five divisional matchups but only 1-5 ATS in their last six following a SU win. The under is 6-0 in Cleveland’s last six games, 8-3 in its last 11 road games and 3-0-1 in its last four divisional contests.

Steelers ATS: 9-6-1

Steelers O/U: 6-10

Steelers average total game points: 38.3

Steelers as favorite: 3-2 SU/3-2 ATS

Pittsburgh won SU/ATS over the Ravens on Sunday Night Football to keep its playoff hopes alive and can get in with a win and losses by the Dolphins and Patriots. The Steelers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games, 5-0 ATS in their last five games against a team with a losing record and 17-7-3 ATS in their last 27 games in January. The under is 9-2 in Pittsburgh’s last 11 home games, 6-2 in its last eight divisional contests and 4-1 in its last five games overall.

Chargers ATS: 10-5-1

Chargers O/U: 6-10

Chargers average total game points: 44.8

Chargers as favorite: 9-2 SU/6-4-1 ATS

The Chargers won SU/ATS against the Rams last week and are 4-0 SU/3-0-1 ATS in their last four games. They beat the Broncos SU but lost ATS on Oct. 17 in their first meeting and are only 1-4-1 ATS in their last six trips to Denver. They are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 road games, though, and 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 games in January. The under is 5-0 in Los Angeles’ last five games, 4-0 in their last four games against the AFC and 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these squads.

Broncos ATS: 7-9

Broncos O/U: 5-11

Broncos average total game points: 36.7

Broncos as underdog: 2-7 SU/6-3 ATS

Denver won ATS but lost SU for the second time in the last four weeks to the Chiefs and are actually 4-1 ATS in their last five games despite being 2-11 SU since the start of October. They are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following a SU loss but only 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games following an ATS win. The home team has gone 5-1 ATS in the last six head-to-head meetings between these teams and the Broncos are 5-2 ATS in their last seven matchups against teams with a winning record. After the under had so much early-season success in Denver’s games, the over has gone 4-0 in its last four games and 5-2 in its last seven divisional games.

Giants ATS: 12-4

Giants O/U: 6-8-2

Giants average total game points: 43.6

Giants as underdog: 6-4-1 SU/9-2 ATS

The Giants won SU/ATS over the Colts and locked up a playoff spot despite going just 2-4-1 SU/5-2 ATS in their last seven games. They lost SU/ATS to the Eagles during that span but are 4-1 ATS in their last five games in Philadelphia, 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games and 8-1 ATS in their last nine games after accumulating more than 350 total yards in their previous game. The under is 13-3 in New York’s last 16 games following a SU win of more than 14 points, 27-11-3 in its last 41 games overall and 9-3 in the last 12 meetings between these teams in Philadelphia.

Eagles ATS: 8-8

Eagles O/U: 10-6

Eagles average total game points: 48.9

Eagles as favorite: 13-2 SU/8-7 ATS

The Eagles lost SU/ATS and will need a win in this matchup or a loss by the Cowboys to secure the division title and No. 1 seed. They are 5-1 ATS in their last six games against a team with a winning record, 6-2 ATS in their last eight home games and 13-1 SU/8-6 ATS in the 14 games that Jalen Hurts has started at QB this season. Hurts is expected to return this week. The over is 4-0 in Philadelphia’s last four divisional games, 6-1 in its last seven home games and 5-0 in its last five games against a team with a winning record.

Cardinals ATS: 8-8

Cardinals O/U: 8-8

Cardinals average total game points: 46.1

Cardinals as underdog: 3-10 SU/7-6 ATS

The Cardinals lost SU to the Falcons but did win ATS in their narrow one-point loss. Arizona is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 road games and 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 games against San Francisco, but it is only 1-4 ATS in its last five against a team with a winning record and 1-7 ATS in its last eight divisional games. The under is 18-7 in the Cardinals’ last 25 road games and 7-3 in their last 10 road games against a team with a winning home record, but the over is 7-3 in their last 10 games overall.

49ers ATS: 10-6

49ers O/U: 8-8

49ers average total game points: 42.3

49ers as favorite: 11-3 SU/9-5 ATS

The 49ers won SU in overtime but lost ATS against Vegas last week. After starting the season 3-4 SU/3-4 ATS, San Francisco has gone 9-0 SU/7-2 ATS in its last nine games. The 49ers are 7-0 ATS in their last seven divisional games, 4-0 ATS in their last four home games and 20-8 ATS in their last 28 games overall. The under is 13-6 in the 49ers’ last 19 games following an ATS loss and 5-2 in their last seven games after scoring more than 30 points in their previous game, but the over is actually 4-1 in San Francisco’s last five games overall.

Cowboys ATS: 9-6-1

Cowboys O/U: 8-7-1

Cowboys average total game points: 48.6

Cowboys as favorite: 9-2 SU/7-4 ATS

The Cowboys won SU/ATS over the Titans last Thursday night and can still claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win and an Eagles’ loss. Dallas has gone 8-2 SU/6-4 ATS in its last 10 games and 6-2 ATS in its last eight head-to-head meetings with Washington. The Cowboys are 25-12-1 ATS in their last 38 games overall and 23-9 ATS in their last 32 divisional matchups. They are also 10-3-1 ATS in their last 14 games against a team with a losing record but only 1-3-1 ATS in their last five road games. The over is 7-1 in Dallas’ last eight games following a SU win, 5-1-1 in its last seven divisional contests and 5-1 in its last six games overall.

Commanders ATS: 7-8-1

Commanders O/U: 5-10-1

Commanders average total game points: 39.5

Commanders as underdog: 3-5 SU/3-4-1 ATS

The Commanders lost SU/ATS to the Browns last week and have been eliminated from playoff contention after going 0-3-1 SU/0-4 ATS in their last four games. Washington is 2-7 SU in their last nine home games against Dallas and 3-11 SU in their last 14 games played in January. The Commanders are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven games against a team with a winning record and 1-4 ATS in their last five divisional games. The under is 5-0 in the Commanders’ last five games following a double-digit home loss, 7-1 in their last eight games following an ATS loss, 18-5 in their last 25 home games and 4-1-1 in their last six overall.

Rams ATS: 6-9-1

Rams O/U: 6-10

Rams average total game points: 41

Rams as underdog: 2-7 SU/3-4-2 ATS

The Rams looked good on Christmas but lost ugly SU/ATS to the Chargers last week and are now 2-8 SU/3-7 ATS in their last 10 games. They are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six road games and 2-5 ATS in their last seven games in January, but they are 4-0 ATS in their last four games against Seattle, 4-0 ATS in their last four games after a SU loss and 3-1-1 ATS in their last five games after scoring less than 15 points in their previous game. The under is 7-1 in Los Angeles’ last eight road games, 8-3 in its last 11 following an ATS loss and 5-2 in the last seven games between these two teams.

Seahawks ATS: 7-9

Seahawks O/U: 8-8

Seahawks average total game points: 48.3

Seahawks as favorite: 5-5 SU/5-5 ATS

Seattle won SU/ATS against the Jets last week and can still make the playoffs with a win and a loss from the Packers. They are only 7-16 ATS in their last 23 games following a SU win, 1-4 ATS in their last five games against a team with a losing record and 1-6 ATS in their last seven games overall. The over is 10-4 in Seattle’s last 14 games against a team with a losing record and 5-0 in its last five home games against a team with a losing road record.

Lions ATS: 11-5

Lions O/U: 10-6

Lions average total game points: 52.8

Lions as underdog: 4-6 SU/7-3 ATS

The Lions won SU/ATS over the Bears and are finishing the year strong with a 7-2 SU/8-1 ATS run over their last nine games. They can still make the playoffs with a win and a loss from the Seahawks in the late afternoon window. They are 12-2 ATS in their last 14 divisional games and 9-2 ATS in their last 11 matchups with the Packers. The over is 9-2 in Detroit’s last 11 games following an ATS win, 5-2 in its last seven divisional games and 34-16-2 in its last 52 games after allowing less than 15 points in the previous game.

Packers ATS: 8-8

Packers O/U: 8-8

Packers average total game points: 44

Packers as favorite: 5-5 SU/4-6 ATS

The Packers won SU/ATS by trouncing the Vikings and now control their playoff hopes in a “win and get in” matchup against Detroit that was moved to Sunday Night Football. Green Bay is 4-0 SU/4-0 ATS in its last four games, 13-6 ATS in its last 19 games following an ATS win and 13-4 SU in their last 17 home games. However, the Packers are only 1-4 ATS in their last five games after scoring 30 points in their previous game. The over is 5-2 in the Packers’ last seven games, 12-5 in their last 17 divisional games and 25-7 in their last 32 games following a SU win of more than 14 points.

