NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 4

Wednesday brings us a massive 12-game NBA betting card on DraftKings Sportsbook. As you’d expect, that leaves plenty of injury news up in the air, along with potential unexpected news on some big names. Let’s try to best navigate some potential plays.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Knicks are an NBA-best 27-11 1H ATS, including 14-5 1H ATS in home games with a +5.7-point margin at halftime. New York has all of its key guys, outside of R.J. Barrett, but having Quentin Grimes and the rest of the wings fill in those minutes has arguably been an upgrade. The Knicks are practically an auto-bet on the first half line right now, but the Spurs shouldn’t do anything to deter us here. San Antonio is 7-10 1H ATS on the road, and has Devin Vassell listed as questionable.

The Nets have been machine-like on offense lately, riding a 12-game winning streak into Chicago. No doubt, Brooklyn will be a popular play laying the points, and while I tend to agree, I’m more confident in backing this offense to come out and produce early.

The Nets rank fourth in the NBA, averaging 60 points per game in the first half, but have been boosting that number during this hot streak. Brooklyn dropped 74 in the first half against the Spurs on Monday, and have shown an insane ceiling when they put 91 on the Warriors in the first half last week. The Bulls shouldn’t provide much resistance, ranking in the bottom-third of the NBA in first half point allowed. Keep riding the hot hand here.

I presume we’ll see plenty of movement here, as we’ve seen this number touch +8 and dip to +6.5 when Joel Embiid was announced questionable. I like the Pacers whether Embiid plays or not, but obviously timing your bet will be important to get the best number.

Philly is a spectacular 14-5-1 ATS at home this season, but this still feels like too many points against a red-hot Pacers squad. Indy has won four in a row, and six of seven overall, with outright victories over the Raptors, Clippers, Cavs, Hawks, Heat and Celtics. In their last nine games priced as dogs, the Pacers are 8-1 ATS, including seven outright wins. With this big of a number, I think Indy should keep it close with or without Embiid.

If Embiid is ruled out, you’ll want to rush to bet the Pacers. If he’s going to play, then let the number settle and take more points.

We have a historic total here between the Hawks and Kings, and it feels like too many points. The Kings are actually currently the third-best under team in the NBA, sitting at 16-19-1 to the over. We had a similar total on Tuesday night in Utah against the Kings, and the game landed at 232. I could see a similar outcome here, especially with both teams not as fresh — Sacramento traveling home from their road game a night earlier, and Atlanta coming over a double overtime loss to the Warriors while in the midst of a west coast trip.

