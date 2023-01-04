Ohio No Brainer available Wednesday on DraftKings Sportsbook

Sports betting is live and legal in Ohio! And to celebrate, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering Ohio residents a No Brainer promo for tonight’s Suns-Cavaliers game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Those who live in the Buckeye State can double their money if Cleveland makes a 3-pointer tonight against Phoenix (max bet $25). Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell is, of course, coming off a 71-point performance on Monday against the Bulls in which he hit on seven 3-pointers in a 145-134 overtime victory. Mitchell has made at least three 3-pointers in six of his last seven games.

The Cavaliers are 12th in the league in 3-point percentage at 36.6%, while the Suns are 21st in 3-point percentage allowed at 36.1%.

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview

Entering the final contest of a six-game road trip, the Phoenix Suns will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday night. The Suns will enter this contest sporting a five-game winning streak against the Cavaliers, two of which came last season. More recently, Cleveland defeated Chicago, 145-134, after overtime at this venue, led by Donovan Mitchell’s historic 71-point, eight-rebound, 11-assist display, making him the seventh player in NBA history to score 70+ in a single game. The Cavaliers have won 13 of their last 16 home games. Meanwhile, the Suns fell, 102-83, to New York at Madison Square Garden on Monday, marking their fifth straight loss against Eastern Conference opponents. In Cleveland lineup news, Darius Garland is doubtful and Evan Mobley is questionable.

Key Matchup Stats

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Stats

The favorites have won each of the last 14 games between the Suns and Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in each of their last five games after coming off overtime.

Each of the Cavaliers’ last five home games have gone OVER the total points line.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

