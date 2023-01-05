NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 5

Short four-game betting card in the NBA on Thursday, but still a few potential plays on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s dig into three games that I’m considering on the first half line.

This one isn’t as much of a numbers play as it is a gut call, but I’m expecting the Celtics to come out pretty focused for this game. Boston is off to an 0-2 start to their west coast trip, with an understandable loss at Denver, followed by a head scratching loss in Oklahoma City. The C’s gave up 150 points to the Thunder in a game that they allowed to get completely out of control. Players dogged it. Marcus Smart was ejected. Lack of effort was a big part of the issue.

I’d be shocked if the Celtics don’t come out playing their best basketball to begin this game — particularly in a nationally televised game with two MVP candidates squaring off. It doesn’t mean Luka Doncic and the Mavs won’t be on their game too, but at their best, Boston is the better team.

Dallas is a very solid 15-5 at home this season, so I won’t go against them for the full game. But rather bank on the more talented team to get off to the hot start in a situation I feel we can count on them. The Mavericks have been a slower starting team on the season, going 14-21-3 1H ATS. Dallas also hasn’t been playing very high level competition during this hot streak, facing five lottery teams in their last six games, with an insanely improbably win over the Knicks. Four of those six were agains the Rockets and Spurs.

The Grizzlies are on the second night of a road back-to-back, so we can’t play anything here until we’re sure of who is going to be on the court. However, a massive blowout on Wednesday in Charlotte did allow Memphis to give their starters plenty of rest, leaving them with a much higher chance to now play in Orlando.

If we get the Grizz at full strength, they should get off to another rapid start. Memphis is 22-14-1 1H ATS, including 11-8-1 1H ATS on the road. The Magic are 10-11 1H ATS at home, and are without multiple key players due to suspensions and injury — at least Bol Bol and Mo Wagner. Let’s see where this injury report goes.

The Rockets were a tremendous first half play at home early in the season, starting 10-1 1H ATS in Houston. They’ve since leveled off to 12-6 1H ATS at home, but the matchup against Utah could present a good spot for this trend to get back on track.

The Jazz began the season getting off to really strong starts on the road, but that was also when the market had them pegged as a much worse team. In their last 10 road games, Utah is just 2-7-1 1H ATS. When they played in Houston earlier in the season, they trailed by six at the half. Ultimately, I’m not sure I can trust Houston at the moment, but they would be the side in this one for me if we keep it to the first half.

