How a Bettor Turned $1 Into Over $1,000 with a Q1 NBA SGP Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

Wednesday night was a wild one in the NBA, and one bettor on DraftKings Sportsbook found a unique and fun way to get in on the action, turning a bet of just one dollar into over $1,000 dollars in a Same Game Parlay.

In fact, this Parlay didn’t even need the whole game, it only took a quarter to bring that massive return. DraftKings Sportsbook offers first quarter point total bets, and this Parlay Bet stacked up seven of them from Wednesday’s contest between the Grizzlies and the Hornets.

Here are all the picks. Scroll down further for a full analysis of how the events of the game played out to result in this bettor bringing home the bag this week.

One bettor cashed in on 1Q points for last night's Grizzlies vs. Hornets game.



$1 ➡️ $1,001 pic.twitter.com/TWYjnUAPhA — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) January 5, 2023

Parlays can be spread out across multiple games, multiple sports, multiple days and multiple players, but this one was the opposite of widespread and was instead focused on just one quarter of an NBA game.

Building a parlay from the same team in the same game can have a negative or a positive correlation. Building a parlay from just one quarter can eliminate many variance factors, like players resting due to game situations or players being forced to leave early due to injury. The shorter window reduces the risk of some of those factors in much the same way daily fantasy sports reduce some risk factors that can wipe out season-long fantasy teams.

While each of the picks in this parlay isn’t that outlandish individually, as a whole, the odds grew to an impressive +1000, meaning the Parlay paid out $1,001 for just a $1 bet. The bettor found one game where they expected the first quarter to be high-scoring and hit across the board with the key players from each team.

These two teams had shown the potential for a fast start when they met earlier this season in Memphis. The Grizzlies jumped out to a 41-24 lead at the end of the first quarter in that game and cruised to a 31-point win.

On the Memphis side of this SGP, the parlay included Ja Morant 9+ points, Desmond Bane 6+ points, Dillon Brooks 7+ points, Jaren Jackson Jr. 5+ points and Steven Adams 4+ points. For Charlotte, the bettor targeted the backcourt and had LaMelo Ball 8+ points and Terry Rozier 6+ points

In this game, the Hornets got on the board first (in the highlight below), but still had no answers for the Grizzlies’ offense as Memphis rolled to a 40-26 lead at the end of 12 minutes. The first player to hit their over was Rozier, who knocked down his second three-pointer just over three minutes into the quarter. His teammate LaMelo Ball was next, reaching eight points on a three-pointer that tied the game at 14 with just over four minutes gone by.

The Grizzlies took the lead at about the halfway point of the quarter on a three-point play from Jaren Jackson Jr., which not only gave him his green checkmark, but also kicked off a 25-10 run to end the quarter.

Desmond Bane hit a three-pointer with 3:37 left in the quarter to get to his six-point mark, and Ja Morant converted this circus three-point play at 3:14 to get to 10 points.

Steven Adams had a putback off a Morant miss on Memphis’s next possession to get to his four points, leaving just Dillon Brooks to complete the parlay.

Brooks was stuck on five points for most of the quarter after a three-point play and a layup. Brooks left the game at about the six-minute mark, but returned with just over two minutes left. He missed a three-pointer with 1:25 remaining, yet hit on his next attempt with 51.9 seconds to spare in the first quarter to cash the ticket.

It didn’t take long at all for this bettor to earn a $1,001 payout on their Same Game Parlay, and you can find first quarter bets for NBA games along with other great options available each day on DraftKings Sportsbook!

