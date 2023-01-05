Ohio No Brainer available Thursday on DraftKings Sportsbook

Sports betting is live and legal in Ohio! And to celebrate, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering Ohio residents a No Brainer promo for tonight’s Purdue-Ohio State game at Value City Arena at Schottenstein Center.

Those who live in Buckeye State can double their money if Ohio State scores a point tonight (max bet $25)! The Buckeyes host No. 1 Purdue tonight. Ohio State is averaging 81.0 points per game this season, while Purdue is giving up an average of 60.5 points per game. Games at Value City Arena at Schottenstein Center average 140.4 total points.

What's your play for tonight's matchup between #1 Purdue (+110 ML) & #24 Ohio State (-1.5)?



- Purdue is 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against winning teams.



- OSU has won 8 of their last 11 games when playing the #1 team in the country. pic.twitter.com/h3CBMoCRju — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) January 5, 2023

Brice Sensabaugh is the Buckeyes’ leading scorer at 15.9 PPG and has scored at least 18 points in each of his past four games. Ohio State features four players averaging double-digit points per game.

Key Matchup Stats

Recent Head-To-Head History

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Stats

Purdue has conceded 70 or fewer points in each of its last 14 games.

Ohio State has won the first half in each of its last nine games at Value City Arena at Schottenstein Center.

Ohio State has won 16 of its last 17 night games at Value City Arena at Schottenstein Center.

Each of Purdue’s last five games have produced a total of 131 or fewer points.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

