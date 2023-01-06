 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How To Bet The NBA Friday Favorites Parlay Profit Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook for Nets-Pelicans

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special NBA Parlay Profit Boost on Friday.

New Orleans Pelicans v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Parlay Profit Boost for tonight’s Nets-Pelicans game.

Key Stats

Nets-Pelicans

Recent Head-To-Head History

Nets-Pelicans

DraftKings Sportsbook Notes

Nets-Pelicans

  • Games at Smoothie King Center average 227.0 total points.
  • The average winning margin at Smoothie King Center is 11.1 points.
  • New Orleans Pelicans win 81.0% of games at Smoothie King Center.
  • The Nets average 115.1 points for and 111.1 points against.
  • The Nets’ average total game points is 226.2.
  • The Nets are 18-18-2 ATS.
  • The Nets cover the spread 48.1% of the time as favorites.
  • The Nets are coming off a loss, which snapped a 12-game win streak.

Player Prop Trends

  • Kevin Durant has gone under his points total in five of his last seven games.
  • Jonas Valanciunas has gone over his rebounds total in four of his last six contests.
  • Kyrie Irving has gone over his points total in six of his last eight games.
  • CJ McCollum has gone over his 3 pointers made total in nine of his last 10 contests.

