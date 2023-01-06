How To Bet The NBA Friday Favorites Parlay Profit Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook for Nets-Pelicans

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Parlay Profit Boost for tonight’s Nets-Pelicans game.
Key Stats
Recent Head-To-Head History
DraftKings Sportsbook Notes
- Games at Smoothie King Center average 227.0 total points.
- The average winning margin at Smoothie King Center is 11.1 points.
- New Orleans Pelicans win 81.0% of games at Smoothie King Center.
- The Nets average 115.1 points for and 111.1 points against.
- The Nets’ average total game points is 226.2.
- The Nets are 18-18-2 ATS.
- The Nets cover the spread 48.1% of the time as favorites.
- The Nets are coming off a loss, which snapped a 12-game win streak.
Player Prop Trends
- Kevin Durant has gone under his points total in five of his last seven games.
- Jonas Valanciunas has gone over his rebounds total in four of his last six contests.
- Kyrie Irving has gone over his points total in six of his last eight games.
- CJ McCollum has gone over his 3 pointers made total in nine of his last 10 contests.
