NFL Picks: Week 18 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

After going 2-1 with my underdog picks last week, my overall record for the season sits at 24-24-3. Let’s try to finish strong with the following three underdogs to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 18.

This game brings plenty of playoff implications. The winner takes home the AFC South title. These two teams have been headed in opposite directions down the stretch, with the Jaguars winning four straight to put themselves in a position to make the playoffs. One of their wins during that stretch came over the Titans in Tennessee by a score of 36-22. Their offense has been locked in, scoring at least 31 points in three of the last four games.

The Titans have lost six straight games as injuries have taken their toll on the team. With regards to this spread, only four of the Titans’ nine losses this season have come by more than five points. They rested most of their key players against the Cowboys last week, but their offense still looked better with Joshua Dobbs under center. It’s difficult to see Mike Vrabel’s team laying an egg in this important game, so while the Titans might not win, they could keep things close.

The Saints have been closing the season on a high note, winning each of their last three games. Their defense has been the driving force, given that they didn’t score more than 21 points in any of those victories. They didn’t exactly face difficult quarterbacks, though, in Desmond Ridder, Deshaun Watson and Gardner Minshew.

Week 18 will bring another underwhelming quarterback in Sam Darnold, although he has helped the Panthers win three of their last five games. They looked to be on their way to another win last week, but their defense blew a 21-10 lead over the Buccaneers in the fourth quarter. The Panthers’ offense has been much more productive with Darnold at the helm, so if the struggling Saints’ offense can’t get hot, the Panthers could pull off the road upset.

Talk about one of the more underwhelming matchups of the week. Neither of these teams has anything left to play for, although the Texans would lock up the first pick in the 2023 Draft with a loss. Oddly enough, their only two wins this season have come on the road. Their defense against the run has been atrocious, but their pass defense has been good, allowing 13 touchdown passes to go along with their 14 interceptions.

The Colts have lost six straight games and scored a total of 13 points over their last two games. With Nick Foles (ribs) getting hurt against the Giants in Week 17, they will have to turn back to Sam Ehlinger under center. The lost both of his previous starts, scoring a combined 19 points. As much as the Texans’ front office would probably like to lose this game, the coaching staff and players want to win. The Colts’ situation at quarterback could help the Texans end the season on a high note.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.