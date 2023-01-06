NFL Picks & Predictions: Football Player Prop Bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 18

Here are my DraftKings Sportsbook picks for the final week of the NFL regular season.

SATURDAY

The odds on this have fluctuated a bit, but the carries total has remained the same. I was hoping to get this at 23.5, so the number DraftKings Sportsbook landed on was a pleasant surprise.

Now, Henry has only gone over this number six times in 15 games. Before logging 23 carries in Week 15, he’d failed to eclipse 20 carries five times in a seven-game stretch. However, he’s coming into this game off a personal bye after sitting out Week 17 in preparation for this contest. When Tennessee actually had its bye earlier in the season, Henry logged 30 carries the ensuing week.

While Joshua Dobbs threw it quite a bit vs. the Cowboys, the Titans’ only hope at winning this one is leaning on their horse. Not too many running backs have eclipsed this number vs. Jacksonville, and only six backfields have combined to do so. But with this actually being an elevated number for Henry and him being the Titans’ best chance at controlling the game, he should get over this number.

After a relaxing Week 17, Engram has now gone over this number just six times in 15 games. (Sensing a theme?) However, the over has hit on his receiving prop 10 times this season. He’s also comfortably gone over this number three times in his last four games played. He’s also gone over this number three times in Jacksonville’s six home games (finishing four yards shy of the over on another occasion). And one of the road games in which he went over this number was vs. Tennessee — who he smoked for 162 yards.

SUNDAY

If Jones manages to surpass this number in Week 18, it’ll be the first time in four games vs. the Bills that he’s logged at least 200 passing yards.

Excluding the game vs. Chicago, which he left early due to injury, the under has hit six times in the 12 games Jones has played this season. The under on his passing yards prop is also 3-3 in New England road games. More importantly, he’s gone under this number four times in five divisional games — including New England’s Week 17 win vs. the Dolphins.

