NBA Picks for January 9: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my favorite bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s NBA slate.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

After opening as three-point favorites, the Bucks are now one-point underdogs in this one. Seems like a bit of an overreaction to Milwaukee’s embarrassing showing vs. the Hornets. Sure, the Bucks are only 9-9 straight-up on the road this season, but the Knicks are far from the best home team in the NBA at 10-10 straight-up.

The Bucks are 9-4 straight-up following a loss. With Giannis Antetokounmpo coming off such a brutal performance while only playing 22 minutes, that trend is even more likely to improve on Monday.

And while the market’s behavior appears to be the reason why the Knicks are now favored in this one, the sharps have stuck with the Bucks on the moneyline. As of writing, Milwaukee is getting 67% of the moneyline bets, which are making up 70% of the handle.

The sharps bumped this one from the opening 236.5 total fairly quickly, and the market has reacted accordingly. The over is only getting 42% of the handle after making up 65% in the morning. Still, the under remains the popular play, and the sharps are still on the over hitting, as of writing.

Only four other teams have seen the over hit more frequently than Spurs, and that makes perfect sense. San Antonio is a top-10 team in terms of pace and ranks last in defensive rating. While Memphis sees the under hit more often than the over, they’re on the second leg of a back-to-back Moreover, they’ve seen the over hit in each of their last three games while hovering around this total each time out — which brings us to why we’re going with the alternate game total. The Grizzlies have scored 238 or more in each of their last three games, so I’d rather make the small sacrifice to take the push out of play.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.