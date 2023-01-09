The Sony Open in Hawaii Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR wraps up the Hawaii swing this week and heads from Maui to Honolulu for the The Sony Open in Hawaii. Waialae Country Club will be the host and is a 7,044-yard par 70, featuring Bermuda grass greens. After last week’s no cut event, we are back to a full field, 36-hole cut event where the top 65 and ties make the weekend.

Hoge played great last week at the Sentry TOC, finishing in a tie for third after a final round 64 shot him up the leaderboard. Yet again it was his ridiculous approach play that carried him, gaining a whopping 10.13 strokes with his irons over his four rounds at Kapalua. He now ranks No. 1 in SG: Approach over his past 48, 24, 16, 12, 8 and four rounds in this field which. In addition, he’s been really good with his putter as well, as he sits 17th among this field in SG: Putting across his past 48 rounds. Everything about his game is clicking at the moment.

Hoge won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am last February, which is also a short, coastal par 70 much like Waialae is this week. His history at this event is a mixed bag, as he’s missed each of his past two cuts here, but he does have a T12 and solo third mixed in as well, so he’s flashed some upside.

Overall he’s posted five top-13 finishes across his past seven starts and can absolutely contend this week. While this is a pretty decent field, getting 25/1 on an in-form PGA TOUR winner is quite enticing here.

Another guy with a good chance of contending this week is Montgomery, who has taken the PGA TOUR by storm during his brief tenure. Montgomery has made nine career starts and has finished inside the top 15 in seven of those, including three top 10s.

His approach game still needs work, but he’s good off-the-tee and a phenomenal putter, ranking No. 2 in this field in SG: Putting over his past 24 rounds. His short game is the biggest reason why he sits No. 4 in this field in Total Strokes Gained in this stretch as well. Montgomery ever played Waialae before, but it can turn into a bit of a putting contest, which is obviously right up his alley. I believe he is going to break through this season for his first career victory, and there’s no reason it can’t be this week.

