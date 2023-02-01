NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for February 1

The Warriors haven’t been too sharp on the road this season, but I’m going to trust them in Minnesota on Wednesday. Let’s breakdown the game with betting odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

I put this play out late Tuesday night on Twitter, and we’ve seen the line move from 2.5 to 3.5, and the moneyline get juiced up since. Laying 3.5 is probably the biggest number I’d be willing to lay, with the moneyline now unplayable.

The Warriors are just 7-18 on the road this season, going 9-16 ATS. They haven’t been a good road bet by any means, but that doesn’t mean the reigning champs won’t find their stride away from home before the postseason gets underway. The Warriors have now won three of their last four road games, with the lone loss the game they choked away in overtime in Boston. Golden State still covered that game against the Celtics, making it 4-0 ATS in its last four road games.

Minnesota is a solid 18-11 team at home, playing just about average to the spread — 15-14 ATS. This is also a role the Wolves have thrived in, going 9-4 outright and ATS as a home underdog. That said, I think this number factors in how poor the Warriors have been on the road this season, when they’ve actually shown improvement recently. We know from past seasons that this team can win on the road, so there’s no reason the Dubs can’t turn it around down the stretch here in an important second half of the season, particularly given their record.

The Warriors already went to Minnesota once this season and pounded a full-strength Wolves squad, although it was a while ago. Back in November, Golden State got the 137-114 win, and that was Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup.

The Warriors are also on the first night of a back-to-back here, but it looks like they are committed to going all out for this game. That makes me like them more in this spot, and I expect some key guys to rest on Thursday against Denver.

