How a Bettor Turned $10 Into Over $18,000 With an NFL SGP Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NFC Conference Championship this season won’t go down as one of the greatest in NFL history, for sure, since it was a lopsided win for the Eagles, who dominated the game from start to finish on their way to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. Even though the game wasn’t especially competitive it still brought plenty of opportunities for drama, though, and one bettor took that chance and won over $18,000 with just a $10 bet.

This bettor built a ticket with a nine-leg Same Game Parlay, picking nine things to happen in this contest between the 49ers and the Eagles. The Parlay had +100000 odds that increased to +180000 after using a stepped-up 80% profit boost on DraftKings Sportsbook.

With that boost, the $10 bet ended up paying out $18,010 with the following legs:

PHI Eagles Moneyline

Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD Scorer

Jalen Hurts Anytime TD Scorer

Team to Lose a Fumble - SF 49ers

Haason Reddick 1+ Sacks

Javon Hargrave 1+ Sacks

1st Quarter (3 Way) - PHI Eagles

Brock Purdy Under 194.5 Passing Yards

Boston Scott Anytime TD Scorer

As many well-built parlays do, this parlay began with a pick on the money line. The Eagles didn’t leave much room for questioning that pick dominating from their first drive, which marched 66 yards in 11 plays and culminated in this rushing touchdown from Miles Sanders.

EAGLES ARE FLYING EARLY



It was always Miles Sanders pic.twitter.com/ON6Z7xWZDQ — DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 29, 2023

That was the first of Sanders' two rushing scores on the day, and it also gave the Eagles the early lead. On the 49ers' ensuing possession, one key play went a long way to multiple legs in this parlay hitting.

With 7:03 remaining in the first quarter, Brock Purdy took the big hit from Haason Reddick in the highlight below and fumbled the ball. Not only did this make the “Haason Reddick 1+ Sacks” and “Team to Lose a Fumble - SF 49ers” legs successful, but it also went a long way to ensuring the “Brock Purdy Under 194.5 Passing Yards” was correct as well since Purdy suffered a torn UCL on the play. He was forced to return later in the game but never could throw the ball down the field and finished with just 23 yards passing.

After a few more scoreless possessions, the “1st Quarter (3 Way) - PHI Eagles” pick was successful since the Eagles still held a 7-0 lead as time ran out on that prop. Just a reminder that a three-way money line like this one gives bettors three options—one of the two sides as the winner OR if the quarter will end in a tie.

On the 49ers’ first possession of the second quarter, Javon Hargrave fulfilled his part of the parlay with a sack of Josh Johnson, who had come in to replace Purdy. Hargrave didn’t have a sack in either of his two most recent games before this contest but had totaled 11 during the regular season. He only had one sack in this game to go with two tackles, but that was enough to put this leg of the parlay in the green as well.

On San Francisco’s second possession in the second quarter, the 49ers tied the game for a short time on a big run from Christian McCaffrey. The touchdown in the highlight below was San Francisco’s only score of the game, but it was enough to make another leg of the parlay hit. McCaffrey’s touchdown gave him 13 rushing and receiving touchdowns in his 14 games with the 49ers and at least one score in nine straight contests.

Just before halftime, Boston Scott got a touchdown as well as the Eagles built a 21-7 lead and seemed to be pulling away for an easy win. Scott’s anytime touchdown and the Eagles’ domination just left one remaining leg of the parlay in question.

Coming into the game, the Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown was only +100 and not much of a longshot at all. As the game unfolded, though, it started to seem unlikely. With Hurts playing through a shoulder injury, it didn’t seem like the Eagles would expose him to many hits and since passing touchdowns don’t count for these props, he would need to rush for a score.

Toward the end of the third quarter though, the Eagles went on a long drive that was extended by a running into the kicker penalty at around midfield. Hurts then somewhat surprisingly had three straight runs, advancing the ball to the 49ers’ three-yard line. On 1st and goal, Boston Scott got a chance for a second score but was stopped at the one-yard line. Hurts got the call on second down, but he was also stopped short of the goal line. It wasn’t until third down that he finally got the score in the highlight below.

Jalen Hurts get yours ️



Anytime TD Scorer (+100)

pic.twitter.com/cVtK0xkMqD — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) January 29, 2023

It was a little surprising that the Eagles set up their superstar QB to take hits in short-yardage situations, but the touchdown paid off his +100 anytime touchdown and also put the game out of reach for the 49ers.

When the game went final, the money line paid off and all nine legs of the parlay were completed. The $10 bet placed with the stepped-up profit boost on the nine-leg parlay resulted in a massive payout of $18,010.

