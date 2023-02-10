NBA Picks for February 10: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my favorite DraftKings Sportsbook plays for Friday’s NBA slate.

Indy isn’t automatic ATS as home favorites, but they do take care of business from a straight-up win-loss perspective. The Pacers are 7-2 in this setting, whereas the Suns are 4-11 straight up as road underdogs.

The Pacers also have a reset advantage with Phoenix being on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Suns are 4-4 straight up on the second leg of back-to-backs, but the Pacers are 6-3 when they have a rest advantage.

And while Devin Booker might be good to go in this one after sitting out Thursday’s game to manage his injury, the Suns won’t have their half of the Kevin Durant-Mikal Bridges deal on Friday. So they’re playing without one of their key pieces, on top of this not being an ideal setting for them.

Green is coming off an efficient 41-point showing vs. the Kings, but that does not necessarily bode well for him on Friday. In the last four games he’s played following a performance in which he scored 30 or more points, the under on his scoring prop is 3-1.

On top of that, the Rockets are on the road. The under on Green’s points prop away from Houston is 16-9. He’s also gone under this number in 28 of his 51 games played.

On top of all of Green’s trends, Miami is the type of opponent that can help maintain the aforementioned trends. The Heat have the fifth-best defensive rating in the NBA and move at the third-slowest pace.

If you want to take the two points — or if New Orleans gets more help on the spread — go for it. The Pelicans as 6-3 ATS as a home underdogs. However, there’s a trend that leads me to believe New Orleans won’t need the assistance.

Both teams are in the midst of mini-winning streaks. The Cavs are 10-8 straight up as road favorites. The Pelicans are 5-4 straight up as home underdogs. So, there doesn’t seem to be an edge at first glance.

But, when you look at Cleveland’s schedule a little deeper, something stands out. When the Cavs are playing a road game directly after a home contest — as is the case Friday — they’re 3-7. Furthermore, two of those wins came in their first eight games of 2022-23. Since then, Cleveland is 1-7 in this setting, with the only victory coming vs. Indiana amid this four-game winning streak.

