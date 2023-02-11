How to bet Saturday’s Big Game Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

During Super Bowl week, DraftKings Sportsbook will be boosting a different Big Game prop each day. These markets will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 6-9 p.m. ET.
Get Travis Kelce & A.J. Brown 50+ Receiving Yards Each boosted to +100! The terms are as follows:
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles on 2/12/23 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use Odds Boost to use on ‘Travis Kelce & A.J. Brown 50+ Receiving Yards Each,’ (under ‘DK Specials’)
- Boosted Odds: +100
- Max bet varies
- One qualifying bet per user
- Boost expires at 9:00 p.m. ET on 2/11
- You must select the boost in your betslip before placing the bet to apply the boosted price- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, same game parlays, SGPx bets, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+ unless otherwise stated and physically located in AZ, CO, CA-ON (19+), CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY (18+)
Key Stats
- Travis Kelce has recorded 95+ receiving yards in seven of the Chiefs’ last eight postseason games.
- Travis Kelce has recorded at least 50 receiving yards in eight of his last 10 games.
- A.J. Brown has recorded at least 50 receiving yards in seven of his last 10 games.
- The Chiefs are first in passing offense, averaging 297.8 yards per game.
- The Eagles are ninth in passing offense, averaging 241.5 yards per game.
- The Chiefs are 18th in passing defense, averaging 220.9 yards per game.
- The Eagles are first in passing defense, averaging 179.8 yards per game.
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.