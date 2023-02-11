How to bet Saturday’s Big Game Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

During Super Bowl week, DraftKings Sportsbook will be boosting a different Big Game prop each day. These markets will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 6-9 p.m. ET.

Get Travis Kelce & A.J. Brown 50+ Receiving Yards Each boosted to +100! The terms are as follows:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles on 2/12/23 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use Odds Boost to use on ‘Travis Kelce & A.J. Brown 50+ Receiving Yards Each,’ (under ‘DK Specials’)

Boosted Odds: +100

Max bet varies

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires at 9:00 p.m. ET on 2/11

You must select the boost in your betslip before placing the bet to apply the boosted price- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, same game parlays, SGPx bets, cash out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+ unless otherwise stated and physically located in AZ, CO, CA-ON (19+), CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY (18+)

Key Stats

Travis Kelce has recorded 95+ receiving yards in seven of the Chiefs’ last eight postseason games.

Travis Kelce has recorded at least 50 receiving yards in eight of his last 10 games.

A.J. Brown has recorded at least 50 receiving yards in seven of his last 10 games.

The Chiefs are first in passing offense, averaging 297.8 yards per game.

The Eagles are ninth in passing offense, averaging 241.5 yards per game.

The Chiefs are 18th in passing defense, averaging 220.9 yards per game.

The Eagles are first in passing defense, averaging 179.8 yards per game.

