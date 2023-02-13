NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for February 13

We’ve got a pretty large slate around the association tonight, with 22 teams taking the floor. As you may have noticed by now, I am not Julian Edlow. I know, I know, sorry to disappoint. Get used to seeing my name on this article though, because I’ll be filling in for him over the next week. Without further ado, let’s break down these games on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bridges was on a tear before being traded to Brooklyn, racking up 20-plus points in six straight games. That hot streak continued in his Nets debut on Saturday, as the elite two-way wing finished with 23.

Brooklyn wasted no time throwing Bridges into a large role, as he recorded a 27.3% usage rate. I expect that to remain the case moving forward as the Nets enter this post-Durant-and-Kyrie era. Bridges was stuck behind Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton as Phoenix’s fourth scoring option. Now, he has a real chance to flourish as the top guy in Brooklyn.

Much was made of Doncic’s historic usage rate earlier in the season. As of right now, it’s sitting at 37.5%.

However, we were all waiting to see how Kyrie Irving’s arrival in Dallas would affect Luka’s role as the undisputed primary playmaker. The two took the floor together for the first time on Saturday, and Irving proceeded to outscore Doncic AND rack up more assists.

Luka’s usage rate? Well, it dipped all the way to 31.6%.

He finished with just 27 points and five assists, and that game went to overtime. We’ll see how he responds in his second matchup sharing the floor with Kyrie tonight, but this total feels slightly inflated considering what we saw on Saturday.

Miami is not playing good basketball as of late. It’s really as simple as that.

In each of their last three games, the Heat have BARELY squeaked by the Magic, Rockets, and Pacers. All of those contests were decided by five or fewer points. Prior to that stretch, Miami had dropped three of its last four matchups.

The Nuggets aren’t in immaculate form either, but they’re the top seed in the West for a reason. Jokic and company have won five of their last seven games and — more importantly — have won FIVE straight meetings with Miami. I expect that trend to continue tonight.

