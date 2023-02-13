The Genesis Invitational Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR makes its final stop in California until the U.S. Open in June, as Riviera Country Club hosts The Genesis Invitational. The iconic layout measures as a 7,322-yard par 71 with Poa grass greens. The field this week is stacked again, as 19 of the top 20 players in the world will be in attendance, in addition to the return of Mr. Tiger Woods.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

After a pair of strong opening rounds last week in Phoenix, Homa faded over the weekend and had to settle for a T39. He had been rolling, however, including picking up his sixth career PGA TOUR victory at the Farmers Insurance Open. Prior to that he finished T3 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions as well.

We are now back in his home state of California and we know Homa loves the Poa grass. His history at Riviera is elite, having won this event in 2021, which was sandwiched between a T5 last year and a T10 in 2020.

He ranks seventh in this field in SG: Total over his past 48 rounds and is up to No. 12 in the world. There is no reason why he shouldn’t contend this week after the run he’s been on of late. With the field so deep, we can get a serial winner like Homa at 20/1, which is something we’re not likely to see too often moving forward.

This is simply too good of a price to pass up for a guy we have seen win four times on the PGA TOUR now, including just four weeks ago at the Sony Open. Kim has been known to struggle a bit in events following win, but that has not been the case after his most recent victory, as he’s posted three consecutive top-25 finishes at the WMPO, Farmers and Amex.

Over this stretch, Kim ranks 30th in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green and 10th in SG: Total. His history at Riviera has not been great (four MCs in seven starts), but he did finish T3 here in 2019. We have also seen him take down big events before, as he won the 2017 PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP, and then out-dueled Patrick Cantlay to win the 2021 American Express.

Despite the subpar course history at Riviera, Kim has still gained .015 strokes tee-to-green per round here over the course of his career, so it’s not like he’s been terrible. Another thing working in his favor are his positive putting splits on Poa, where he’s gained .27 strokes per round more compared to other surfaces.

If Kim finds himself in contention on Sunday, he absolutely has what it takes to cross the finish line and cash us a 110/1 ticket.

