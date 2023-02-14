NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for February 14

I’m back to break down more NBA bets on DraftKings Sportsbook! Yesterday, my picks went 2/3, so let’s keep the positive momentum rolling. I appeared on The Sweat this morning to highlight my favorite bet for each of the five games on today’s slate. You can watch each clip for full analysis, along with bonus bets from Garion Thorne and Nick Whalen.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors

Under 221.5 (-110)

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez Over 20.5 Points, Rebounds & Assists (-115)

Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Over 20.5 Points (-125)

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers

Ivica Zubac Over 9.5 Rebounds (+100)

Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Over 119.5 Total Team Points (-110)

