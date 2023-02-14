 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Best Bets: Top NBA Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for February 14

By DK Playbook
Phoenix Suns v Indiana Pacers Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

DraftKings contributors Garion Thorne and Jeff Pratt, along with RotoWire’s Nick Whalen, join The Sweat to give their top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s NBA betting card.

Garion’s Picks:

Magic +7

Devin Booker over 2.5 threes

Clippers -8.5

Trail Blazers-Wizards over 236 total points

Jeff’s Picks:

Magic-Raptors Under 221.5

Brook Lopez over 20.5 points+rebounds+assists

Deandre Ayton over 20.5 points

Ivica Zubac over 9.5 rebounds

Trail Blazers over 119.5 total team points

Nick’s Picks:

Magic-Raptors Under 221.5

Markelle Fultz over 14.5 points

Bucks -9

Keegan Murray over 2.5 threes

Clippers -8.5

Damian Lillard under 4.5 threes

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

