NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for February 15

I’m back for the third day in a row filling in for Julian Edlow. We’ve got a large 10-game slate around the association tonight. Let’s break down these matchups on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets

Bam Adebayo UNDER 22.5 Points (-115)

This line just feels a tad too high.

Bam is in the midst of his best scoring season ever as pro, averaging 21.5 points per game. That being said, he hasn’t been hitting 23 consistently, going under that total in three straight contests and seven of his last nine.

Tonight, Miami draws a Brooklyn team searching for its identity. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving may be gone, but Nicolas Claxton remains, and he will certainly be a lot for Adebayo to handle. Bam’s usage rate has stayed under 24% seven times over his last nine games, and if that happens again he’ll have to be ridiculously efficient to finish with 23-or-more points.

Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets

Kyrie Irving OVER 36.5 Points, Rebounds & Assists (-110)

Out of the two stars who Brooklyn dealt ahead of the trade deadline, Kevin Durant is definitely receiving more attention despite not taking the floor yet in Phoenix.

Kyrie Irving, on the other hand, has been on fire since joining Dallas a little over a week ago. The star guard has already outscored backcourt mate Luka Doncic on multiple occasions, and he’s coming off a 36-point outing against Minnesota. The Mavericks may be struggling to win games as Irving and Doncic adjust to sharing the floor, but Kyrie’s individual production has been special.

The Mavs will have another tough test Wednesday as they travel to Denver to face the top-seeded Nuggets. Irving has gone well over 36.5 points, rebounds and assists in three straight games, and I expect that trend to continue tonight.

Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics

Celtics -7.5 (-105)

It doesn’t really matter who takes the floor for the Celtics tonight, I expect them to get the job done.

That’s been the case for Boston on the second night of back-to-backs all year, as they boast a 7-1 record in those situations. As of this afternoon, it appears that Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Al Horford will return to action tonight, while Derrick White is also probable.

Boston played without Tatum, Horford, Brown and Smart last night and took the fully-healthy Bucks to overtime. Joe Mazzulla has found a way to get the most out of his role players. Guys like Sam Hauser, Mike Muscala and Blake Griffin are wildly outproducing expectations on a consistent basis.

Meanwhile, Detroit is the third-worst team in basketball, at least from a record standpoint. The Pistons are firmly entrenched in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes at the moment and show virtually no desire to win on a nightly basis. I expect that to be the case again on Wednesday.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.