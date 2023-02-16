NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for February 16

I’m back to fill in for Julian Edlow one more time. We’ve got a small three-game slate around the association in the final day before the All-Star break. Let’s break down these matchups on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls

Bucks -7 (-110)

The Bulls are not a good basketball team.

That’s enough analysis for this pick, right? No? Alright, let’s dive into why this game will likely be a blowout.

These teams enter this matchup in virtually complete opposite form. Milwaukee has covered the spread in four of its last five games (the one miss came against reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Derrick White though, so does it even really count?) while the Bulls have failed to cover in four straight contests.

The Bucks have also dominated this “rivalry” as of late, boasting a 16-4 record against the Bulls over their last 20 meetings. Giannis and company will certainly be eager to bounce back after an underwhelming performance against the depleted Celtics, so this could easily be a 20-point win for Milwaukee.

Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton OVER 20.5 Points (-125)

After Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson departed via trade, the Suns were in desperate need of offensive help in Kevin Durant’s absence. Ayton has answered that call as of late, racking up 22-plus points in five straight games.

I went on The Sweat on Tuesday to break down this exact prop, and the logic behind today’s pick is virtually identical. See my full breakdown here:

