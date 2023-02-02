NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for February 2

Thursday brings us a seven-game card in the NBA. I have a few betting angles I’m taking a look at on DraftKings Sportsbook, including a parlay that I’ve locked in as a play.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

1-unit

The Cavs find themselves in a pretty strong spot here hosting the Grizzlies on Thursday. I backed the Cavs on Tuesday, and they failed to come through, losing outright as home favorites to the Heat. Cleveland is close to full strength right now in terms of health, and has a 20-6 record as a home favorite this season, with an average margin of victory of 8.2 points.

Meanwhile, Memphis fell apart at home on Wednesday, dropping a game to Portland. That puts them on the road for the second night of a back-to-back — Jaren Jackson Jr. is not expected to play, and fatigue could easily play a factor for those that will suit up.

Cleveland was in Memphis back in January, and these two teams played one of the games of the year. Ultimately, the Cavs fell short, but lost by just one point in a game Donovan Mitchell sat out. I like the revenge factor here for the Cavs, and the health of these two teams seems to have flipped since that game. The Grizz have also really been struggling since pulling out that win, dropping six of seven games, including their last five on the road.

Another terrific revenge spot for Arizona here. The Wildcats went to Oregon last month as four-point favorites, but wound up losing to the Ducks by 19 points. Arizona is the far superior team, and Oregon has really struggled this season, both home and away. In a tough road atmosphere, it’s hard to imagine Oregon having too much success here.

I haven’t locked this one in as a play yet, only because I’m a little concerned that Miami might be about to gain some momentum down the stretch this season. The Heat are an average first half team, but we’ve backed this play a lot this season, with the Knicks putting up the best first half numbers in the NBA. New York is 36-15-1 1H ATS this season, including 19-6-1 1H ATS at home. Coming off the overtime loss to the Lakers, I’d expect a strong start from the Knicks.

I’m going back to a play I lost in this exact matchup last Thursday. This is a spectacular matchup for Vucevic, but he was only able to pull down nine boards in a really poor effort in Charlotte. You can find a lot of that analysis in that article linked above, but Vucevic has been putting up his usual strong rebounding numbers since that dud. Charlotte allows the second-most rebounds in the NBA, so I’d expect him to come through this time around.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.