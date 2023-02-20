The Honda Classic Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR makes its first stop in Florida this season, as PGA National hosts The Honda Classic. The course measures as a 7,125-yard par 70 and features Bermuda grass greens. Unlike at The Genesis, the field this week leaves much to be desired, as only three of the top 20 players in the world will be in attendance.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

It has not been a great go of it for Wise of late, as he’s coming off two consecutive missed cuts. Prior to that, however, he had finished T22 or better in each of his previous four starts, including a solo sixth place finish at the CJ CUP in October. I am going to forgive him for a couple of mishaps because of his larger body of work, which is quite strong. Wise ranks No. 2 in this field in SG: Total over his past 48 rounds, trailing only Sungjae Im. In this stretch Wise sits third in SG: Putting, 13th in SG: Tee-to-Green and 20th in SG: Ball-Striking.

His history at PGA National is also pretty decent outside of a missed cut last year, as he had posted three straight top-35 finishes, including a T13 in 2021. His profile looks a lot like last year’s winner Sepp Straka (albeit at shorter odds). Straka had gone MC, T27, T33 before taking down the event last year.

In a field bereft of any huge names, Wise stands out among the guys priced near him, and I expect a bounce-back performance at a course he’s had some success at in the past.

If you have not followed the story of Benny An, he lost his PGA TOUR card last season and was forced to play on the Korn Ferry Tour. Thanks to a win and seven additional top-25 finishes there, he got his PGA TOUR status back and made his re-debut at the Fortinet Championsip this past September, where he would finish T4. After and up and down Fall swing, An has turned it on of late, having made all four of his cuts in 2023, with a T12 at the Sony Open and a T37 most recently at Pebble Beach.

Prior to losing his card, An had some strong history at The Honda Classic, having finished T4 and T5 across four career starts. He also ranks No. 1 in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green per round at PGA National among golfers with more than one start, gaining over 2.11 strokes on the field. At his best, An is a strong ball-striker and elite around-the-green player, and with the field being as weak it is this week, he is certainly worth chancing at 50/1.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.