How a Bettor Won Over $80,000 With a $5 Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook

On Tuesday night, one bettor used that strategy and turned just $5 into a massive $81,539.70 payout. The 15 combined picks had odds that combined into massive +1630694 odds.

The 15-leg parlay was made up of just one type of bet—over/unders. The bettor correctly predicted each of the following 15 over/unders and walked away with a massive payout. Check out the list of the picks here and scroll for more details as to how it all unfolded.

Villanova at Xavier: Under 147.5

Murray State at Missouri State: Over 134

Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech: Under 154

Baylor at Kansas State: Under 148

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh: Over 137.5

Tennessee at Texas A&M: Over 129

Northern Illinois at Ohio: Under 150

Bowling Green at Miami (OH): Under 153.5

Central Michigan at Buffalo: Under 147

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan: Under 153.5

VCU at Saint Joseph’s: Over 137.5

Akron at Toledo: Under 148.5

Kent State at Ball State: Over 141

East Carolina at Tulsa: Under 144.5

Marquette at Creighton: Under 148.5

The first over/under of the night tipped off at 6:30 p.m. ET when Villanova went on the road to Cincinnati to take on No. 16 Xavier. The Musketeers were 4.5-point favorites and had a six-point lead at halftime and increased that lead to 13 points early in the second half.

However, Xavier struggled with turnovers like the one in the highlight below. Jordan Longino and the Wildcats were able to battle back and avenge their loss to Xavier earlier this season with a 64-63 victory. While the outcome is important for the teams and their seasons, for this parlay, the most important thing was that the total was comfortably under the over/under of 147.5.

At 7:00 p.m. ET, a dozen more of the over/under picks got underway. A few of the outcomes were fairly comfortable, like Murray State and Missouri state going over the over/under by 19 points and Central Michigan scoring a paltry 35 points on the road to help the over/under of their game against Buffalo go under by a 49-point margin.

VCU at Saint Joseph's was comfortably over, and Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan was comfortably under. From the MAC, Kent State at Ball State was over the over/under by 11 points, while Bowling Green at Miami (OH) was under by 14.5 points.

In addition to those comfortable games, there were four games with margins of between five and 10 points — Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech: Under, Northern Illinois at Ohio: Under, Baylor at Kansas State: Under and Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh: Over 137.5.

The two nail-biters for this bettor, though, each came down to the final 30 seconds of the game.

Akron visited Toledo in one of the close calls, and the pick was under 148.5. Toledo racked up 84 points on their way to their 12th straight win, which was enough to move them into first place alone in the MAC. They scored 47 points in the second half alone, but they also dominated on the defensive end, as you can see in the highlight below.

10:29 2H | BLOCK CITY! Rockets have tied their season high with 7 rejections



TOLEDO 61

Akron 34@ajedu15 with 3 blocks to tie his season high!



ESPN3 - https://t.co/fFQyFQj103

https://t.co/W6K2gGzOUD

https://t.co/3X5kN0rluY#OnlyUs #TeamToledo pic.twitter.com/hrQMR3eZhD — Toledo Men's Basketball (@Toledo_MBB) February 22, 2023

While Toledo led comfortably throughout the second half, Akron started to score some points in garbage time. The Zips pushed the total all the way to 143 with 1:16 remaining. J Wallace made two layups for Toledo but missed a free throw and a 3-pointer in the closing 76 seconds, while Akron also helped by turning the ball over. With 23 seconds left, the total was 147, but Kobe Mitchell missed a 3-pointer on the Zips’ last possession, and the under squeaked out the narrow win. Amazingly, this was the only time during the whole 15-leg parlay that a shot was in the air that could have resulted in one of the 15 picks losing.

In the other extremely close over/under that started at 7:00 p.m. ET, Tennessee visited Texas A&M in an SEC matchup between two teams ranked in the top 25. It was expected to be a hard-fought defensive contest, so the over/under was only 129. This bettor took the over and had to sweat it out right to the end. Ultimately, the Aggies got the narrow five-point win and Wade Taylor IV knocked down four free throws in the final 17 seconds to push the total to 131 and keep this parlay alive.

As those thrilling 7:00 tipoffs came to a close, there were two legs remaining on this parlay. The first was the under of East Carolina at Tulsa. The Golden Hurricanes lost their ninth straight game and fell to just 1-15 in conference play. Since they only managed 28 points in the second half, the total finished at 122 points, which was well under the line of 144.5 picked in this parlay.

The final game in the parlay was one of the best of the night, as No. 19 Creighton hosted No. 10 Marquette in a Big East battle. The pick was under 148.5, and the game state on pace for just about that number throughout. After 72 total points in the first half, Marquette was down by eight, but the Golden Eagles bounced back to outscore the Blue Jays by 10 in the second half to get the win behind clutch play from Tyler Kolek, highlighted below.

While the upset was a bit win for Marquette, the important thing for this parlay is that the total of the game ended up at 144. Creighton missed a pair of 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds and Marquette’s Kam Jones missed both free throws with one second remaining to keep the game four points under.

That result sealed the final win for this 15-leg parlay and helped this bettor walk away with over $80K.

