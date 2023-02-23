NHL Picks: Hockey Best Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for February 23

This Thursday’s slate has 10 games for us to bet, with some fun spots to look at. The biggest favorite is the Washington Capitals, who sit at -305 on the Moneyline today at home against the Anaheim Ducks. The Capitals have lost five straight games but may get Alex Ovechkin back tonight. There are three games tonight with totals of 7.0 (BUF @ TBL, EDM @ PIT and VAN @ STL). With the trade deadline fast approaching, remember to check back before puck drop in case of major player moves that may cause the odds to shift.

Devils Puck Line +165

The Devils are coming off a bad home loss to the Montreal Canadiens, allowing five goals and just getting smoked by an inferior team. While that performance may not make tonight feel like a great time to back this team, it’s worth noting that in the two games prior they had beat quality opponents by two or more goals in the Jets and Penguins. New Jersey is also 5-0 this season in their last five games when scoring two or fewer goals in the previous game — and have also been great against the West, compiling a 16-5 straight-up record against Pacific Division opponents.

The Kings played a tough road game against Minnesota on Tuesday and now have to travel East to a different time zone. They’ve played well of late but they don’t have elite goaltending and will need to be on top of their game to slow down the Devils, who remain third in xGF% (expected goal for percentage) on the season. You can take the shorter -140 Moneyline on the Devils in this spot but they have been a solid cover team with a 30-27 ATS record this season and have won by two or more goals in three of their last four wins. The +165 Puck Line offers decent value today with them at home.

Golden Knights Moneyline -130

Golden Knights / Under 6.5 goals +215

The Calgary Flames scored a comeback win last night against the Coyotes but now are in a tough back-to-back scenario as they have to travel to Vegas and take on a strong Golden Knights team. Vegas is 5-1 in its last six games and 4-0 in its last four home games. Vegas’ elite defense is finally healthy and will be a problem for the Flames’ forwards who are skating on tired legs today. Calgary also hasn’t been good in these kinds of rest spots this season. As a squad, they’re just 1-6 in their last seven games when playing in 3-games/4-nights scenarios.

Taking the Golden Knights on the Moneyline is one way to play this matchup but the DraftKings game parlays also offer us an interesting way to get some Golden Knights exposure. At +215 we can take the Knights to win and the under on a 6.5 total. The under for Calgary is now 9-1-1 in its last 11 games when playing in 3-games/4-nights scenarios. Eight of Vegas’ last 10 games have gone under this 6.5 number. If you’re looking for some bigger odds, the Knights parlay is a good way to achieve that goal.

Since moving to the Canucks, Beauvillier has seen his role grow to the point where he’s now part of the top line and playing alongside an elite center in Elias Pettersson. Four goals scored in his last six games is nothing to hold your nose at and his average ice time has ramped up to where he’s played well over 20:00 minutes a game. Three of Beauvillier’s last four goals have also come on the power play and the Blues post the ninth-worst penalty-kill in the league. With +210 odds on tap, it’s a good spot to back him in the goal-scoring category and get some exposure to the Canucks offense, which has scored 14 times over the last three games.

