NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for February 23-24

Welcome back from the NBA All-Star break! It’s been a week since we’ve had any real NBA action to bet on (although thanks again to Mac McClung for Saturday night), but the association comes out of the break with some strong betting cards on Thursday and Friday. We also have some solid future markets available on DraftKings Sportsbook that I think time out well to bet before games out of the break return. Let’s breakdown some NBA bets.

I put this one out on Twitter on Wednesday night, and the line has actually come down a half point. Memphis needed the All-Star break badly, so I get why they may be considered a sharp play, but I’ll need to see it to believe it from them. The Grizzlies lost nine of their last 13 headed into the break, including seven straight on the road. Overall, the Grizz 9-18-1 ATS on the road this season.

Meanwhile, Philly has dominated at home, posting a 23-8 record. The Sixers are 21-10 ATS at home as well, covering five of the last six times they’ve hosted Memphis. Both teams should be fresh out of the break, which I do think favors the home 76ers here. Joel Embiid will matchup against a frontcourt that’s still without Steven Adams, which should cause issues for Memphis. The Grizz are an NBA-worst 1-7 ATS when priced as a road dog this season.

This is a similar spot to the Memphis/Philly game. The Cavs have dominated at home, while Denver has struggled on the road, yet this one also dropped a half point since I played it on Wednesday.

The team with the top record in the West has done so by crushing their home court advantage (27-4 away), but are just 14-14 on the road. Denver is just 12-16 ATS in those road contests, and now goes to a tough place to play in Cleveland with Aaron Gordon already ruled out.

The Cavs have been scorching at home, posting a 25-6 record, going 19-10-2 ATS in those games. Both teams went into the break hot, but it’s the home Cavs I see with a bit more desperation after the 76ers snapped their seven-game winning streak in the final game. While containing Nikola Jokic is never easy, at least Cleveland has multiple defenders with a lot of size to throw at him.

Let’s roll with a little two-team moneyline parlay that takes us through Friday. There are four teams that it appears will have an inside track (by the numbers) to win the Draft Lottery and have the best chance at Victor Wembanyama. Detroit and Charlotte are the two teams with the best chance in the East, so fading them on moneylines (along with the Spurs and Rockets) down the stretch of the season should be safe.

Charlotte is 8-25 on the road this season, and Detroit is 7-23. Given the stakes here with the greatest prospect since LeBron James in this upcoming draft, I think we can safely project those records to get worse as the season finishes. Orlando has proven itself to be serious, especially at home since early December, and the Wolves are fighting for a playoff spot with veteran Mike Conley now running the show. Both should get home wins in these spots.

*Potential play on NYK

Strong lean to Knicks +2 in this one, but I’m still considering how I’m going to play this game. The Knicks got hot entering the break, and I expect them to have a strong finish (as you’ll see below).

I just want to see if Bradley Beal winds up ruled out to feel more confident in this play. I also may look to the first half line, as the Knicks have been the best 1H ATS team in the NBA at 40-18-2, including 19-10 1H ATS on the road.

*Potential play on MIL

This one is extremely simple. The game is priced for Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) to be ruled out, and I expect him to be. However, Giannis did get in a limited practice on Wednesday. On the off chance he’s ruled in, you’ll want to grab the Bucks -115 price on the moneyline ASAP.

Outside of the bubble, this LeBron James/Anthony Davis-led Lakers team has been a massive disappointment. Year-after-year, the market expects them to do something, and they don’t. The Lakers are once again overpriced here coming out of the break.

I do like the moved the Lakers made at the trade deadline, but not enough to call them a .500 team for the season. Sitting at 27-32, we need the Lakers to finish 14-9 to lose this bet, which just doesn’t feel obtainable. This team was in the exact same spot last year and fell flat on its face.

First, for clarity, the UNDER 6.5 as a seed means the Knicks will finish with the 6-seed or better in the East. Basically betting them to make the playoffs by avoiding the play-in.

I was considering backing the Knicks on a win total over, but the over 43.5 quickly moved all the way to -135. I think this team should finish strong, so the +140 to finish in the top-six in the East is the way to do it. New York was clicking entering the break, winning six of its last eight, and it also feels like we’re overvaluing some of the teams around them in the standings. The Nets are 2.0 games ahead of the Knicks, but we know their record is better than their roster following the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades. The Heat are favored to make the top-six over the Knicks, which doesn’t make much sense to me.

