How to bet the NBA Superstar Super Boost Thursday on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost promo for Thursday’s NBA slate.

Get LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard all to score 25+ points boosted to +150! The terms are as follows:

Spurs vs. Mavericks on 02/23 at 8:30 PM EST

Warriors vs. Lakers on 02/23 at 10:00 PM EST

Trail Blazers vs. Kings on 02/23 at 10:00 PM EST

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Damian Lillard 25+ points each (under ‘DK Specials’)

Boosted Odds: +150

You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price

Max $50 bet

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires on 2/23 at 8:30 PM ET

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

SUPERSTAR SUPER BOOST ⭐️



Get LeBron, Luka & Dame to score 25+ points each, boosted to +150.



➡️ https://t.co/fUaJ1H1xKr pic.twitter.com/6Ckm5AXVPM — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 23, 2023

Key Stats

James has scored more than 25 points in seven of his past 10 games — 2/7/23 vs. OKC (38 points); 2/4/23 vs. NOP (27 points); 2/2/23 vs. IND (26 points); 1/31/23 vs. NYK (28 points); 1/28/23 vs. BOS (41 points); 1/24/23 vs. LAC (46 points); and 1/22/23 vs. POR (37 points)

Doncic has scored more than 25 points in nine of his past 10 games — 2/15/23 vs. DEN (37 points); 2/13/23 vs. MIN (33 points); 2/11/23 vs. SAC (27 points); 2/2/23 vs. NOP (31 points); 1/30/23 vs. DET (53 points); 1/24/23 vs. WAS (41 points); 1/22/23 vs. LAC (29 points); 1/20/23 vs. MIA (34 points); and 1/18/23 vs. ATL (30 points)

Lillard has scored more than 25 points in each of his past 10 games — 2/14/23 vs. WAS (39 points); 2/13/23 vs. LAL (40 points); 2/10/23 vs. OKC (38 points); 2/8/23 vs. GSW (33 points); 2/6/23 vs. MIL (28 points); 2/4/23 vs. CHI (40 points); 2/3/23 vs. WAS (29 points); 2/1/23 vs. MEM (42 points); 1/30/23 vs. ATL (42 points); and 1/28/23 vs. TOR (30 points)

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.