How to bet the NBA Superstar Super Boost Thursday on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost promo for Thursday’s NBA slate.
Get LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard all to score 25+ points boosted to +150! The terms are as follows:
- Spurs vs. Mavericks on 02/23 at 8:30 PM EST
- Warriors vs. Lakers on 02/23 at 10:00 PM EST
- Trail Blazers vs. Kings on 02/23 at 10:00 PM EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Damian Lillard 25+ points each (under ‘DK Specials’)
- Boosted Odds: +150
- You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
- Max $50 bet
- One qualifying bet per user
- Boost expires on 2/23 at 8:30 PM ET
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)
SUPERSTAR SUPER BOOST ⭐️— DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 23, 2023
➡️ https://t.co/fUaJ1H1xKr pic.twitter.com/6Ckm5AXVPM
Key Stats
- James has scored more than 25 points in seven of his past 10 games — 2/7/23 vs. OKC (38 points); 2/4/23 vs. NOP (27 points); 2/2/23 vs. IND (26 points); 1/31/23 vs. NYK (28 points); 1/28/23 vs. BOS (41 points); 1/24/23 vs. LAC (46 points); and 1/22/23 vs. POR (37 points)
- Doncic has scored more than 25 points in nine of his past 10 games — 2/15/23 vs. DEN (37 points); 2/13/23 vs. MIN (33 points); 2/11/23 vs. SAC (27 points); 2/2/23 vs. NOP (31 points); 1/30/23 vs. DET (53 points); 1/24/23 vs. WAS (41 points); 1/22/23 vs. LAC (29 points); 1/20/23 vs. MIA (34 points); and 1/18/23 vs. ATL (30 points)
- Lillard has scored more than 25 points in each of his past 10 games — 2/14/23 vs. WAS (39 points); 2/13/23 vs. LAL (40 points); 2/10/23 vs. OKC (38 points); 2/8/23 vs. GSW (33 points); 2/6/23 vs. MIL (28 points); 2/4/23 vs. CHI (40 points); 2/3/23 vs. WAS (29 points); 2/1/23 vs. MEM (42 points); 1/30/23 vs. ATL (42 points); and 1/28/23 vs. TOR (30 points)
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.