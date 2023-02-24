How to bet the NBA Superstar Super Boost Friday on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost promo for Friday’s NBA slate.
LaMelo Ball, Julius Randle, & Paul George 8+ Combined Threes Made, boosted to +100!
- Knicks vs. Wizards on 02/24 at 7:00 PM EST
- Hornets vs. Timberwolves on 02/24 at 8:00 PM EST
- Kings vs. Clippers on 02/24 at 10:30 PM EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on LaMelo Ball, Julius Randle, & Paul George 8+ Combined Threes Made (under ‘DK Specials’)
- Boosted Odds: +100
- You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
- Max $50 bet
- One qualifying bet per user
- Boost expires on 2/24 at 7:00 PM ET
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)
Key Stats
- Ball has made 3+ threes in eight of his past 10 games — 2/15/23 vs. SAS (5 3PM); 2/13/23 vs. ATL (6 3PM); 2/11/23 vs. DEN (3 3PM); 2/8/23 vs. WAS (4 3PM); 2/5/23 vs. ORL (6 3PM); 2/3/23 vs. DET (4 3PM); 1/31/23 vs. MIL (3 3PM) and 1/29/23 vs. MIA (4 3PM)
- George has made 3+ threes in seven of his past 10 games — 2/16/23 vs. PHX (4 3PM); 2/10/23 vs. MIL (3 3PM); 2/8/23 vs. DAL (3 3PM); 2/6/23 vs. BKN (3 3PM); 2/4/23 vs. NYK (5 3PM); 1/28/23 vs. ATL(3 3PM) and 1/26/23 vs. SAS (5 3PM)
- Randle has made 3+ threes in five of his past 10 games — 2/15/23 vs. ATL (3 3PM); 2/11/23 vs. UTA (3 3PM); 2/10/23 vs. PHI (5 3PM); 2/7/23 vs. ORL (4 3PM) and 2/2/23 vs. MIA (3 3PM)
