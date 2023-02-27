NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for February 27

We have a really short betting card in the NBA on Monday, but that doesn’t mean we can’t dig for some spots. There’s one game in particular that does jump out to me from a value standpoint, so let’s take a look at some ways to take advantage on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ah yes, a classic four-game Monday night slate in the NBA in February. So, naturally, we’re going straight to the Victor Wembanyama Bowl in Charlotte. Despite having the fourth-worst record in the NBA at the All-Star break, the Hornets have actually been playing with some purpose out of the break, upsetting both Miami and Minnesota. If you need a moneyline parlay piece on Monday, I do think the Hornets are the right side in this one.

But part of the reason Charlotte is such a heavy favorite in this game is because the Pistons find themselves in shambles. Saddiq Bey was moved at the deadline, and now Bojan Bogdanovic and Jaden Ivey will take a seat for Monday’s contest. That’s some significant wing production off the floor for a team already lacking talent.

With a combined 36.7 points per game off the floor in the Bogdanovic/Ivey combo, look for a lot of that scoring load to fall on Hayes. Hayes averages 9.5 PPG this season, but we see that number jump to 12.3 in four games without Ivey. That said, Bogdanovic and Bey were on the floor for three of those games, leaving plenty more scoring chances available with the full trio off the floor.

With very little depth in the backcourt, I’d expect Hayes to play at least 34 minutes in this game. He should see a significant bump in usage, with the offense essentially relying on him as a primary scorer. Charlotte is a below average team defensively on the wing, and we’ve even seen Hayes take advantage back in December — a 25-7-8 stat line with all of Detroit’s primary scorers in action. This is a good spot to not only target Hayes’ points prop on the over, but look for some big plus-money on an alternate line.

