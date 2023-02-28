College Basketball Picks: NCAA Best Bets for February 28 on DraftKings Sportsbook

The calendar is about to flip to March, but not before we squeeze in one more Super Tuesday for the month of February. We have some solid games on the board to bet on Tuesday, along with some Conference Tournament odds starting to trickle out. Let’s dive into some college basketball bets on DraftKings Sportsbook!

Iowa at Indiana

I posted this one as part of my card to Twitter on Monday night, and decided to add a little bit to the play as well.

Iowa is coming off the high of highs, somehow overcoming a 13-point deficit with 1:34 remaining on Saturday to defeat Michigan State in overtime. That’s a tough spot to then go on the road three days later and face potentially the best team in the conference. While the Hawkeyes were able to bottle some magic at home, they are just 3-7 on the road this season, and 1-6 when priced as the dog. The Hoosiers are 14-1 at home this season, and have the revenge factor after losing by two at Iowa last month. Indiana is just straight up good, and is finally living up to the preseason hype to win the conference, following an impressive win at Purdue on Saturday.

I don’t love using a road favorite here, but this is a big game for A&M, coming off a loss on Saturday. The Aggies were on a nice 6-0 SU/ATS run entering Saturday, and are in a solid bounce-back spot as a 6-4 road team. The key here is that Ole Miss simply stinks, even at home. The Rebels are just 7-9 on their home floor this season, and haven’t been able to come up with a single upset on the season — 0-14 when priced as the dog.

The path is clearly for VCU to win the A-10 regular season, now with a comfortable lead over the rest of the field. St. Louis needs this one to keep the door open, but a win at home here for the Rams would lock them into the top-seed in the A-10, and win them the regular season conference championship. While VCU will be favored at George Washington on Saturday, the Rams want to cut those nets down at home. The Billikens are just 4-6 on the road this season, and this should be one of their most difficult road tests yet.

Duke was embarrassed by NC State on the road last month, but these two teams are now trending in opposite directions. The Wolfpack have dropped three of six, and the majority of their success has come at home this season — just 4-5 on the road. Duke now rides a four-game winning streak into a big home game in the ACC. With the Blue Devils 15-0 at home this season, I don’t believe NC State will be the team that changes that.

Arkansas at Tennessee

I put this one out on Twitter on Monday night as well, but added to the play here. I’ve really liked this Arkansas team of late, cashing on them a couple times over the last 10 days. They battled Alabama down to the final seconds on the road on Saturday, and think they should be able to do the same here at Tennessee.

The Vols used Saturday as a bounce-back spot against a far inferior South Carolina team. Tennessee had lost four of five entering that game, and now enters Tuesday just 2-6 ATS over its last eight contests. Scoring is an issue for this team, and the Vols once again have some key guys listed as questionable ahead of a big game here. Tennessee is just a far more vulnerable team than it was early in the season, and the numbers don’t fully reflect that yet. Arkansas is starting to gel at an important time of the year, now on an 8-3 ATS run.

Played this one on Sunday and posted to Twitter, and am fine with it at the +170 number it has since dropped to. The Penguins have been the best team in the Horizon all season long, and while they’re far from unbeatable, I do like their path here against inferior competition. Youngstown will get a bye in the tournament, and then host one home game against whatever lowest seed comes out of the first-round. They should be large favorites in that game. After the home game, the Penguins will go to a neutral floor, needing to win just two more games to capture the conference title, both of which they’ll be favored in.

Let me start by saying this is one of the worst Gonzaga teams we’ve seen in recent memory, and I’ll be ready to fade them very early when the Big Dance arrives. But the WCC Tournament isn’t the NCAA Tournament.

If you told us back in November that this price would be available on the Zags none of us would believe it, and after how this team was able to finish the regular season, I still feel we’re getting a good price on the best team in the conference.

Yes, Gonzaga has shown the ability to lose to far inferior competition. As long as they don’t sleepwalk through the early rounds, a matchup against Saint Mary’s looms in the Championship Game. I love the Zags on a neutral floor in that matchup. The Bulldogs were dominating the Gaels on the road earlier this month, but came completely undone late and lost in overtime. Then on Saturday night the Zags dominated again, but this time wire-to-wire at home, easily winning. I think we’ve seen that the Zags are clearly the better team, so I’ll back them in this spot, hoping to avoid an early slip.

Place your college basketball bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.